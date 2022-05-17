Tom Harrison To Step Down As ECB CEO, Clare Connor To Hold Post For Time Being | Cricket News

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that Tom Harrison can be stepping down because the CEO after greater than seven years within the position. He will probably be leaving the organisation in June. The ECB Board will now start a complete search course of to determine the subsequent CEO who will lead the ECB and work with stakeholders throughout cricket to make sure the continued development and improvement of the game.

“Clare Connor, currently Managing Director of England Women’s Cricket, has agreed to become interim CEO when Harrison leaves until a permanent successor is in post,” an official ECB launch acknowledged.

Since taking on the position of CEO in January 2015, Harrison has overseen report ranges of funding throughout the sport in any respect ranges and has led the supply of the ECB’s ‘Inspiring Generations’ technique, which goals to make cricket a much bigger and extra accessible and inclusive sport. He additionally led the ECB’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as cricket confronted unprecedented monetary challenges and have become the primary sport to realize the return of aggressive worldwide fixtures in July 2020.

Tom Harrison mentioned: “It has been an enormous honour to be CEO of the ECB for the previous seven years. Cricket is a rare pressure for good on the planet and my objective has been to make the sport greater and guarantee extra individuals and extra communities in England and Wales really feel they’ve a spot on this sport. The long-term well being of cricket is determined by its capacity to develop and stay related and be extra inclusive in an ever-changing world.”

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging, but we have pulled together to get through the pandemic, overcome cricket’s biggest financial crisis, and committed to tackling discrimination and continuing the journey towards becoming the inclusive, welcoming sport we strive to be. I have put everything into this role, but I believe now is the right time to bring in fresh energy to continue this work,” he additional acknowledged.

The development of the sport – together with the launch of youngsters’s participation programmes All Stars and Dynamos – has been supported by considerably elevated funding within the sport, because the ECB’s annual income virtually trebled throughout Harrison’s tenure.