Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate viral Spider-Man pointing meme

What do you do when you’ve gotten three Spider-Men collectively? The alternative to re-create the viral Spider-Man pointing meme. That is strictly what Marvel did whereas selling their official house video of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. They roped in actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to enact the well-known meme.

If you’re somebody who has been on the social media platforms for even a brief period of time, there’s a likelihood that you’ve seen the viral Spider-Man pointing meme. Originally part of an animated sequence within the 60s, the image was a meme after being shared by a social media consumer a couple of years in the past. In the unique episode, a felony tries to cover his true identification by impersonating the webslinger. And, the scene takes place when the true hero confronts the villain throughout certainly one of his heists. However, since being shared by an Internet consumer, the picture displaying two Spider-Men pointing at one another, has been a favorite of meme lovers all internationally.

Marvel took to Instagram to share the re-created model displaying Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. “Of course, we got THE meme,” they wrote whereas sharing the video.

Take a take a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared about 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, it’s got viral with over 5.3 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Some couldn’t comprise their pleasure and replied with “Omg!”

“Love it,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “A moment in the history,” expressed a fan. “I am screaming,” excitedly commented a 3rd. “Peter Threeeee…,” shared a fourth.

What are your ideas on the recreated viral meme?