Tom Seaver statue unveiled, Mets mash 4 home runs, beat Diamondbacks 10-3 in Citi Field opener

NEW YORK — Opening day at Citi Field began with a salute to Tom Seaver and ended with cheers for Francisco Lindor.

The star shortstop homered from either side of the plate to again one other stingy outing from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 of their residence opener Friday.

Starling Marte launched a three-run shot, his first homer for the Mets in his first residence recreation with the staff. And on Jackie Robinson Day across the majors, Robinson Canó — named for the civil rights pioneer — linked for the primary time since September 2020.

“Marte was unbelievable today. Lindor was unbelievable today. It was a good read of what this team can be for a lot of games this year,” Bassitt mentioned.

Seaver’s widow Nancy and daughters Sarah and Anne spoke throughout a 40-minute pregame ceremony because the Mets unveiled a long-awaited statue of the Hall of Fame pitcher exterior the ballpark. His grandsons, Thomas and Tobin, threw out ceremonial first pitches.

Hours later, Bassitt and three New York relievers restricted the punchless Diamondbacks to 3 hits.

“It’s a good day for our fans. Get a chance to honor Tom and Jackie. It starts there,” new supervisor Buck Showalter mentioned after profitable his first residence recreation with the Mets. “Regardless of what the outcome of the game was, it was the right thing to do. A lot of pressure on us to deliver.”

Lindor and Canó, who sat out final season whereas serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing medication, each wore particular cleats for Jackie Robinson Day.

Canó has 4 profession residence runs on the anniversary date, and was requested if it was particularly significant to homer on this present day.

“For sure. This is the day that myself and everybody is always going to remember,” he mentioned. “You do something special on that day.”

Pete Alonso lofted a pair of early sacrifice flies for New York (6-2), which has the very best file within the majors. Travis Jankowski, subbing in middle after two Mets outfielders went on the COVID-19 injured record, had three hits.

“We got thrown a pretty good curveball,” Showalter mentioned. “We got off script today and our guys responded well.”

Acquired from Oakland in a commerce final month, Bassitt (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He acquired a heat ovation from the sellout crowd of 43,820 as he walked off the mound on the finish of his Citi Field debut.

The All-Star right-hander struck out six and walked two. He fanned eight over six innings of three-hit ball final Saturday in his preliminary outing for the Mets, a 5-0 win at Washington.

Daulton Varsho clocked his first homer of the season off Bassitt within the sixth.

“We’ve got to be better,” Arizona supervisor Torey Lovullo mentioned. “This is a big stage for a young team. They’re learning on the job.

“They made some younger errors, we all know that. I do not assume anyone was overwhelmed. We simply did not execute.”

Batting left-handed, Lindor chased Zach Davies (0-1) with a two-run drive into the second deck in right field that made it 5-0 in the fifth. The $341 million switch-hitter followed Marte’s three-run homer in the eighth with a shot to left off reliever Caleb Smith.

It was Lindor’s 14th career multi-homer game and the fourth time he’s gone deep from both sides of the plate.

“It’s a really deadly lineup,” Lovullo said.

Lindor also walked twice, stole a base and scored three times in an auspicious start to 2022 at Citi Field after he was often booed last year during a miserable first season with the Mets. He was cheered loudly Friday from the get-go during pregame introductions.

“It’s superb to be welcomed to one of many biggest fan bases on the market. It felt nice to have the ability to hear the house crowd cheering me on and cheering the remainder of the fellows,” Lindor said. “Fantastic. Exactly what we anticipated.”

Marte, who signed a $78 million, four-year contract as a free agent in November, also stole a base and scored three times. He finished with three hits.

“I would like youngsters to have the ability to come right here and see how one can play the sport the suitable means,” Marte said through a translator.

NUMBERS GAME

New York starters are 6-0 with a 1.32 ERA this season, and the Mets improved to 40-21 in home openers — including 10-4 at Citi Field.

SNAKE SKINNED

New York has won 11 in a row against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field since the start of 2018, outscoring Arizona 61-21.

SPEED AND POWER

New York went deep four times in its home opener for the first time. The Mets also have seven steals through eight games — they didn’t reach seven stolen bases last year until their 29th game on May 8.

Lindor has three home runs. It took him 33 games to hit that many last season.

“I’m giving myself time to hit. I’m slowing the sport down and I’m being constant,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: SS Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation) got seven at-bats at the team’s spring training complex Thursday. … Arizona catcher Carson Kelly was rested after starting 0 for 15 this season. … SS Geraldo Perdomo was shaken up after getting hit just above the right elbow by a 92 mph fastball, but remained in the game.

Mets: Showalter said RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) and reliever Trevor May (triceps) are doing well, and he thinks Walker has a chance to come off the 10-day injured list as soon as he’s eligible on April 22. Showalter said LHP David Peterson is a “stable choice” to start out Sunday in Walker’s place. … OFs Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha had been positioned on the injured record after a Mets coach examined constructive for COVID-19. The staff didn’t say whether or not Nimmo and Canha examined constructive, and Showalter wouldn’t say whether or not both participant is vaccinated.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen faces Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco on Saturday. Humberto Castellanos is scheduled to start out Sunday for the Diamondbacks after Smith was moved to the bullpen.