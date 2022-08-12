Tom Westley century sets up Essex for 182-run thrashing of Kent

Essex 332 (Westley 109, Roelofsen 77) beat Kent 149 (Compton 52, Snater 5-29) by 182 runs

Tom Westley steered Essex to their first Royal London Cup win of the season with the sixth one-day century of his profession.

The Essex captain laid the foundations for a 182-run demolition of Kent within the newest Battle of the Bridge with a third-wicket partnership of 184 in 30 overs with newcomer Grant Roelofsen . Westley contributed 109 from 101 balls, whereas Roelofsen chipped in with a 79-ball 77, his 14th rating above fifty in List A cricket, the others in his native South Africa.

However, that Essex have been capable of set a goal of 332 was largely because of a late burst of 41 from 22 deliveries by Shane Snater that steadied a ship that at one stage regarded at risk of working aground. Kent’s 20-year-old seamer Joey Evison took some stick however completed with career-best figures of three for 62.

Ben Compton anchored the Kent reply, however with out injecting any urgency or tempo into his innings of 52 from 82 balls as wickets fell throughout him. Snater lastly eliminated Compton to take 5 wickets in 14 balls and return List A-best figures of 5 for 29.

Westley and Roelofsen joined forces after Essex – who elected to bat on a phew-what-a-scorcher form of afternoon on a flat pitch – misplaced two wickets in six balls. Feroze Khushi was first to go when he acquired a vanguard to provide Matt Quinn a return catch. Fellow opener Josh Rymell adopted lbw to 1 that rapped his higher thigh.

Westley accelerated by his eighties, the handbrake off, with three fours in an over from Nathan Gilchrist that finally price 19 runs. A attribute flick off his legs for his thirteenth 4 took Westley to a 96-ball century.

Roelofsen’s anchorman position got here to an finish after 79 balls with a momentary lapse of focus when Navdeep Saini despatched his middle-stump cartwheeling. Westley adopted nearly instantly when he scooped Joe Denly to Evison on the fence at long-on.

That wicket-taking mixture was reversed with Denly taking a spectacular diving catch at mid-on off Evison to account for Aaron Beard. Four balls later Aron Nijjar, like Westley, picked out Evison on the rope handy Hamid Qadri a wicket.

With Essex slipping from 217 for two to 250 for six in 5 overs, it wanted some agricultural hitting from Snater to push Essex in direction of a defendable complete. Saini misplaced his composure fully with two balls above waist peak to Robin Das that pressured him out of the assault within the midst of an over. The second free-hit was smashed for six over sq. leg.

More drama was to come back as Quinn contributed a large of his personal to the 10-ball over, which concluded with Das discovering Finch on the midwicket boundary to finish a 49-run partnership inside 4 overs with Snater.

In response, Kent have been by no means actually within the chase. They misplaced Tawanda Muyeye within the sixth over making an attempt to play Jamie Porter to leg however falling to Das at level. Ollie Robinson attacked from the beginning, hitting two sixes in his 31 earlier than he flicked Porter to deep additional cowl the place Snater took a one-handed, rolling catch. Snater’s drop of Denly was not expensive as three runs later Khushi took a surprising catch above his head at quick cowl.

Kent’s fourth wicket went when Alex Blake flicked Jamal Richards into Beard’s palms on the square-leg boundary. Harry Finch managed only a dozen from 28 balls earlier than he chipped Snater to mid-on. Evison adopted going for a suicidal second run to Snater within the deep and Roelofsen, behind the stumps, accomplished the run-out.