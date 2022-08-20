Tomljanovic’s Cincy run blitzed by Kvitova

Ajla Tomljanovic’s spectacular week in Cincinnati has resulted in anti-climax as she was blown away ruthlessly in her first WTA 1000 quarter-final by on-song Petra Kvitova.

After accounting for 2 top-20 gamers already within the US Open warm-up occasion, the Australian No.1 appeared to be operating out of gasoline after a tricky week’s work as Kvitova swept her apart amid a barrage of 12 aces and 29 winners.

It took the two-time Wimbledon champ simply 63 minutes to race to a 6-2 6-3 overcome Tomljanovic in what, considerably surprisingly, was a primary assembly on tour for the skilled pair.

The Czech left-hander Kvitova, who’s had an up and down 12 months, merely had an excessive amount of firepower for the Wimbledon quarter-finalist, her contest-ending forehand tracer successfully summing up the gulf between the pair.

It arrange a semi-final assembly for Kvitova with American Madison Keys, who had earlier on Friday swept previous Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-4.