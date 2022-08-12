Tommy Lee’s nude photo sparks backlash over double-standard social media censorship

toggle caption Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Rock musician Tommy Lee posted a full-frontal nude selfie on Instagram and Facebook early Thursday with the caption “Ooooopppsss.”

The graphic picture, which remained on the Meta-owned platforms for hours earlier than being taken down, launched an outcry in opposition to social media corporations for making use of what critics say is a double normal in platform pointers that favor cisgender males.

Nude content material posted by girls, transgender and nonbinary customers, nonetheless, have confronted far faster and extra punitive penalties, critics mentioned.

One user commented that Lee’s penis image “was on Instagram for 5+ hours before being pulled yet queer artists get banned all the time for art that doesn’t even show genitalia.”

“Girls can’t post photos with cleavage on Instagram without it being taken down but Tommy Lee can post THAT. nah,” one other wrote.

Another individual said: “@instagram literally has the clearest double standard among their community guidelines.

Meta removed the post on both Instagram and Facebook “inside hours” for violating its policies on nudity, a company spokesperson told NPR.

Instagram’s anti-nudity pointers embody “pictures, movies, and a few digitally-created content material that present sexual activity, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks” and “some pictures of feminine nipples” — a subject central to the years-long “free the nipple” movement.

The pointers say “photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed.”

“Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too,” the corporate’s pointers say.

Still, some social media customers insist that Instagram continues to implement bans on allowed content material, similar to photographs posted by individuals who have obtained gender-affirming “top surgery” — during which breast tissue is eliminated.

One Twitter user known as it “ridiculous” that the Mötley Crüe rocker was in a position to submit his penis on-line whereas “trans men can’t even post pictures of their chests without Instagram taking it down.”

Meta’s own “supreme court” is contemplating that individual subject. The firm’s oversight board, which the corporate created to overview and make choices about what can and cannot be posted on its platforms, introduced late last month that it could take up its first circumstances associated to gender identification and nudity on Instagram.

The circumstances contain Meta’s removing of two separate posts from the identical account, during which a transgender and nonbinary couple posted topless pictures (with nipples lined in each situations) to announce the truth that considered one of them was getting “top surgery.” Meta later known as the removing an “enforcement error” and restored the posts.

As for Lee’s half, it is not the musician and actuality TV star’s first nudity controversy. Rick Canny, Lee’s supervisor, declined to remark in response to NPR’s inquiries.

