Tommy’s cheeky reason for doing dating show

The Project’s Tommy Little has described what it felt wish to emerge from lockdown and get again within the courting sport forward of his latest gig.

Tommy Little has signed as much as work on an Aussie courting present – and the one comic says it’s all a part of a ploy to assist his personal courting life.

Little is the voiceover artist for the brand new season of First Dates Australia, the truth present the place audiences get a “fly-on-the-wall” have a look at a bunch of singles happening first dates.

When information.com.au requested Little about his involvement, he revealed he was truly hoping to attain a date out of it himself, regardless of that not precisely being why he was employed for the job.

“I’ve been a big fan of the show since back to the UK version and I’m hoping that somehow if I do the voice of it that I’ll get more access to the people who have been rejected on the show and I can find love myself,” he joked.

The 37-year-old Melbourne comic, who co-hosts The Project on Channel 10 and Carrie & Tommy on the Hit Network, mentioned he had emerged from lockdown feeling like he was “reduced for quick sale in a bin”.

“I’m like ‘I’m still here!” he mentioned, describing courting throughout lockdown as “pretty sh*t” and admitting he simply “shut up shop”.

Little break up along with his girlfriend Natalie Kyriacou throughout the first yr of the pandemic.

As for these on the present, Little mentioned it wasn’t about “taking the p*ss” however somewhat showcasing the individuals’ extra weak moments.

“Hopefully the show is not only nice to watch but also ends up with some relationships – and I’ll say it, hopefully there’s lots of First Dates babies kicking around soon,” he mentioned. “But I mean, we don’t show that on screen.”

Some individuals are extra daring than others of their quest to search out love, with one girl on the primary episode of the season overtly flirting with the waitress.

She takes it one step additional and items the waitress the flowers her date had purchased for her.

Another man tries to impress his date by making a hen out of a tea towel.

First Dates Australia airs 7.30pm Thursdays on Channel 10.