Ton-up Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes add to South Africa’s agony in second Test | Cricket News – Times of India

MANCHESTER: Ben Stokes hit his first century since being appointed England’s full-time captain and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes additionally reached three figures because the hosts established a commanding lead over South Africa within the second Test in Manchester on Friday.

Stokes made 103, with Foakes a Test-best 113 not out after finishing his second century at this stage when his skipper declared England’s first innings on 415-9, a lead of 264 runs, after South Africa had been dismissed for a meagre 151.

That left World Test Championship leaders South Africa with a tough 9 overs to bat earlier than the shut of the second day at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

But the Proteas, 1-0 up on this three-match collection after a dominant innings and 12-run win within the first Test at Lord’s, acquired by way of to stumps on 23-0 — a deficit of 241 runs.

Sarel Erwee was 12 not out and South Africa captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 11.

Earlier, Stokes and Foakes shared a powerful partnership of 173 after coming along with England wobbling at 147-5 after a double strike by quick bowler Anrich Nortje.

By recalling Simon Harmer as a second spinner to their assault, within the hope the pitch at Old Trafford would supply extra flip as the sport went on, South Africa had virtually been obliged to bat first upon successful the toss.

But off-spinner Harmer, a prolific wicket-taker with county facet Essex, and sluggish left-armer Keshav Maharaj may solely handle three late-order wickets between them for a mixed 151 runs in 45.4 overs

Harmer’s first supply on Friday, a full toss, was stroked by way of the covers for 4 by Foakes and, three balls later, Stokes swept him for six.

Left-handed batsman Stokes, 34 not out at lunch, accomplished a 101-ball fifty when he lofted Harmer for six in basic model.

Stokes went into the 80s with a straight six off Maharaj, earlier than Foakes accomplished a well-made fifty off 116 balls.

South Africa took the brand new ball as quickly as potential, with England 288-5 off 80 overs, just for Stokes to then look the subsequent supply, from Lungi Ngidi, for 4.

But the second supply with the brand new ball virtually proved Stokes’s undoing on 92 when a diving Aiden Markram at additional cowl failed to carry what would have been a spectacular catch off a hard-hit drive.

All-rounder Stokes, 98 not out at tea, went to a few figures in uncommon style when a straight drive off Kagiso Rabada deflected off the quick bowler’s shin to take him to a 158-ball hundred, together with six fours and three sixes.

But he fell quickly afterwards when a vanguard off Rabada was nicely caught by the back-pedalling Elgar at mid-off.

England, nevertheless, had been nonetheless well-placed at 320-6, having recovered nicely on this match after a loss at Lord’s that represented their first defeat after a run of 4 successive wins underneath the brand new management duo of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

And for all of the discuss of a brand new ‘Bazball’ aggressive model, the 31-year-old Stokes’s well-paced innings — his twelfth hundred in 85 Tests and fourth in opposition to South Africa — was additionally a triumph of largely orthodox batting.

Foakes then added to the Proteas’ woes by going to his second hundred in 16 Tests when the 29-year-old late minimize quick bowler Nortje for a ninth 4 in 206 balls confronted.

It was all a far cry from a morning session the place Nortje, the decide of the Proteas’ assault with 3-82 in 20 overs, produced two fast and correct deliveries to wash up in a single day batsmen Jonny Bairstow (49) and Zak Crawley (38).

