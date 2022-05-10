Ton-up Reeza Hendricks blasts SA ‘A’ to T20 win over ZImbabwe | Sport

Reeza Hendricks’ sensational 55-ball unbeaten century has helped South Africa A to a straightforward, 92-run win over a Zimbabwe XI within the fifth and closing T20 match between the 2 sides on Tuesday.

The win implies that South Africa A take the sequence 4-1 after profitable the one-day sequence 2-1.

Hendricks ended on 101* after hitting the ultimate ball of the innings for six as South Africa posted 212/2 of their allotted 20 overs.

He was supported by Ryan Rickelton (47 off 29, 4x4s, 3x6s), Jason Smith (30 off 24) and fellow opener Wihan Lubbe (21 off 13).

The South African bowlers had been spectacular too, with Junior Dala (3/19) and Glenton Stuurman (3/23) ripping via the Zimbabwean high order, leaving them reeling on 36/5 after 6.1 overs.

Good captaincy by Heinrich Klaasen noticed him deliver Bjorn Fortuin (2/31) into the assault and he was rewarded with two extra wickets, that of the highest Zimbabwe run scorers of the day, Sikandar Raza and Milton Shumba for 25 and 21 respectively.

With seven wickets down and fewer than 100 runs on the board (83/7) within the fifteenth over, Ernest Masuku and Ryan Burl tried so as to add important runs to their trigger.

Their 24-run, eighth-wicket partnership was damaged by Daryn Dupavillon (1/17) earlier than Stuurman struck for his third and final wicket within the second-last ball of the match.

The hosts had been restricted to 120/9 on the conclusion of their 20 overs, giving South Africa A a crushing victory.