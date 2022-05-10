Ton-up Reeza Hendricks blasts SA ‘A’ to T20 win over ZImbabwe | Sport
South African batsman Reeza Hendricks (AFP)
Reeza Hendricks’ sensational 55-ball unbeaten century has helped South Africa A to a straightforward, 92-run win over a Zimbabwe XI within the fifth and closing T20 match between the 2 sides on Tuesday.
The win implies that South Africa A take the sequence 4-1 after profitable the one-day sequence 2-1.
Hendricks ended on 101* after hitting the ultimate ball of the innings for six as South Africa posted 212/2 of their allotted 20 overs.
He was supported by Ryan Rickelton (47 off 29, 4x4s, 3x6s), Jason Smith (30 off 24) and fellow opener Wihan Lubbe (21 off 13).
With seven wickets down and fewer than 100 runs on the board (83/7) within the fifteenth over, Ernest Masuku and Ryan Burl tried so as to add important runs to their trigger.
Their 24-run, eighth-wicket partnership was damaged by Daryn Dupavillon (1/17) earlier than Stuurman struck for his third and final wicket within the second-last ball of the match.
The hosts had been restricted to 120/9 on the conclusion of their 20 overs, giving South Africa A a crushing victory.
We reside in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to belief. For 14 free days, you’ll be able to have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, high opinions and a spread of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later right now. Thereafter you can be billed R75 per thirty days. You can cancel anytime and for those who cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.