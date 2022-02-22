Tonga internet restored after repair of undersea cable destroyed by eruption

Internet connection was restored in Tonga on Tuesday, 5 weeks after a massive volcanic eruption shredded the undersea cable that connects the Pacific nation with the rest of the world.

Telecom suppliers Digicel and TCC mentioned information connectivity had been restored to 2 fundamental islands, after breaks in an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of the cable have been lastly mounted.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Residents reported companies have been shortly coming again on-line, electronic mail appeared blazingly quick after 38 days within the web doldrums and a slew of calls from household abroad have been coming in — their voices now heard loud and clear.

“YES! TCC is restoring fiber cable internet services,” the corporate mentioned in a message to prospects.

The January 15 eruption was so highly effective it was heard as far-off as Alaska and triggered a tsunami that flooded coastlines across the Pacific.

It coated Tonga with ash and mangled an 80-kilometre stretch of the undersea cable that proved tougher than anticipated to repair.

Immediately after the catastrophe, contact with Tonga was solely attainable through a handful of satellite tv for pc hyperlinks. Although some connectivity was later restored, connections have been restricted.

Digicel mentioned “data connectivity had been restored” to 2 islands, after “multiple faults and breaks” have been repaired.

“We are delighted to see that our customers are connected to the outside world again,” mentioned Digicel Tonga chief government Anthony Seuseu.

Read extra:

Musk’s SpaceX working to restore Tonga’s internet: Fiji official

Why Tonga eruption was so big, how tsunami traveled far, what’s next

Virgin Mobile UAE becomes first operator to introduce biodegradable SIM cards in UAE