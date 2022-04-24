Tony Blair Fast Facts | CNN





Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Birth date: May 6, 1953

Birth place: Edinburgh, Scotland

Birth title: Anthony Charles Lynton Blair

Father: Leo Charles Blair, lawyer

Mother: Hazel (Corscadden) Blair

Marriage: Cherie (Booth) Blair (1980-present)

Children: Leo, Kathryn, Nicholas and Euan

Education: St. John’s College, Oxford, B.A., 1975

Religion: Roman Catholic

Although born in Scotland, Blair spent most of his childhood in Durham, England.

His son, Leo, was the primary child born to a serving prime minister in 150 years.

In his youth, acted in performs and sang in a rock band.

Blair moved the Labour Party to a extra centrist place by lowering affect of commerce unions and dropping the Party’s purpose of “collective ownership.”

The Labour Party’s first prime minister to serve two successive phrases.

1976-1983 – After ending his legislation research at Oxford, practices as a barrister in London.

1982 – Loses an try to win a seat in parliament for the district of Beaconsfield.

1983 – Wins a seat in parliament for Sedgefield, close to Durham.

1984-1988 – Front bench spokesman for Labour Party.

1988 – Is promoted to the shadow cupboard as shadow secretary of vitality. The shadow social gathering is the principle opposition social gathering that displays and polices the official cupboard.

1992 – Is appointed shadow dwelling secretary.

July 21, 1994 – Becomes the youngest chief of the Labour Party after earlier chief John Smith dies of a coronary heart assault.

May 1997 – Blair leads the Labour Party to win 419 seats within the House of Commons and its first electoral victory since 1979. Blair turns into prime minister, succeeding John Major.

June 7, 2001 – Reelected.

October 19, 2003 – Blair is hospitalized after struggling irregular coronary heart rhythms.

May 5, 2005 – Reelected to a 3rd time period.

December 14, 2006 – Blair turns into the primary serving prime minister questioned as a part of a legal inquiry; police converse with Blair concerning a “cash for honors” inquiry, through which political events are accused of loans from donors in return for political appointments. Blair is questioned as a witness.

May 3, 2007 – Blair’s Labour social gathering suffers losses in native elections in England in addition to nationwide elections in Scotland and Wales.

May 10, 2007 – Blair pronounces he’ll resign in June.

June 24, 2007 – Blair palms over management of the Labour Party to Gordon Brown throughout a convention of social gathering members. Brown will change into prime minister when Blair tenders his resignation to the Queen.

June 27, 2007 – Tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Hours later, Blair is appointed by the Quartet (the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations) as particular envoy to the Middle East.

2008 – Establishes the Africa Governance Initiative.

March 7, 2008 – Yale University pronounces that Blair has been named the Howland Distinguished Fellow for the 2008-2009 college yr. He will take part in seminars and on-campus actions all year long.

May 30, 2008 – Blair launches The Tony Blair Faith Foundation. Its purpose is to encourage “inter-faith initiatives to tackle global poverty and to improve understanding of the great religions through education at every level.”

January 13, 2009 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President George W. Bush.

February 2009 – Opens an financial and political consulting agency referred to as Tony Blair Associates.

January 29, 2010 – Blair is questioned by Britain’s Iraq Inquiry about selections he made main as much as the US-led invasion of Iraq. Blair defends his choice to assist the conflict.

September 1, 2010 – Publishes his memoir, “A Journey.”

January 21, 2011 – Blair testifies earlier than the Iraq Inquiry for a second time to clear up inconsistencies in his earlier testimony.

May 27, 2015 – Writes to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to say he can be stepping down from his Middle East envoy post.

October 25, 2015 – On CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, Blair says he’s sorry for “mistakes” made in the US-led invasion of Iraq, however he doesn’t remorse bringing down dictator Saddam Hussein.

July 6, 2016 – The results of the UK’s inquiry into the invasion of Iraq are released. The report finds that the conflict was primarily based on flawed intelligence and was launched earlier than diplomatic choices have been exhausted. Chairman John Chilcot says Blair was warned of the dangers of regional instability and the rise of terrorism earlier than the invasion of Iraq, however pressed on regardless.

December 31, 2021 – It is introduced that Blair is being appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.