Tony La Russa on Gabe Kapler Protest: ‘Flag and Anthem Not Appropriate Places to Voice Your Objections’

After 21 individuals – together with 19 kids – had been killed at an elementary college in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, San Francisco Giants supervisor Gabe Kapler stated he wouldn’t be popping out for the nationwide anthem till he felt higher in regards to the “direction of the country.”

On Saturday, White Sox supervisor Tony La Russa stated that voicing objections at a time for honoring the flag and anthem was “not appropriate.”

“I think he’s exactly right to be concerned … with what’s happening in our country. He’s right there,” Chicago White Sox supervisor Tony La Russa stated of Kapler, in keeping with ESPN.

“Where I disagree is the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections.”

San Francisco Giants supervisor Gabe Kapler (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While he disagrees with Kapler’s type of protest, La Russa shortly factors out that he has “great respect” for his counterpart in San Francisco. In La Russa’s thoughts, the difficulty with protests throughout the anthem comes right down to respect for veterans.

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country” – Gabe Kapler pic.twitter.com/J1MdlVL3XI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2022

“Some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them and when they hear the anthem. You need to understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag. And the cost they paid and their families,” La Russa defined.

“And if you truly understand that, I think it’s impossible not to salute the flag and listen to the anthem.”

La Russa is the second-winningest supervisor within the historical past of MLB and a three-time World Series champion.