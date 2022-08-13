‘Too polite to turn us down’: Ross Taylor reveals moment when he and Johan Botha asked Rahul Dravid out for coffee – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

In his autobiography titled Black & White, which was launched on Thursday, retired Test batter Ross Taylor had lately revealed that he had faced racism from his teammates throughout his 16-year profession.

Ross Taylor retired from worldwide cricket in April this 12 months, taking part in his final match for the Black Caps in an ODI in opposition to the Netherlands.

In one other chapter of the identical autobiography, Taylor revealed an attention-grabbing incident when he and former South Africa spinner Johan Botha have been sitting subsequent to Rahul Dravid, the present India head coach, throughout breakfast in Jaipur. Taylor and Botha then occurred to ask Dravid for a espresso, and though Dravid was reluctant, they nonetheless persuaded Dravid to tag alongside.

“The South African off-spinner Johan Botha and I were sitting next to Rahul Dravid at breakfast in Jaipur. We asked him if he wanted to go for a coffee; he didn’t really, but we twisted his arm. We got a cab to a five-storeyed mall. We hadn’t taken any security with us, which was naive. Within two minutes the mall was packed – there were at least 4000 people – and we had to get mall security to extract us,” Taylor acknowledged in his autobiography.

The 38-year-old Taylor then went on to elaborate how Dravid confirmed ‘his class’, occurring so as to add that in a metropolis like Mumbai, the scenario would have been higher, however quite the opposite in Jaipur, big-name cricketers weren’t seen that always.

“I’m sure Rahul saw it coming, but he was too polite to turn us down. “Botes” and I have been profusely apologetic on the best way again to the resort. Rahul performed it down together with his common class, saying we most likely would’ve been okay in an even bigger metropolis like Mumbai however, within the smaller cities, they didn’t see big-name cricketers that always. Jaipur’s inhabitants is round 4 million. After that, espresso with Dravid was at all times within the resort,” Taylor added.

Ross Taylor, born in Wellington, has performed 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is for New Zealand, the place he has amassed 7683, 8607and 1909 runs within the three codecs respectively. Taylor was a part of the New Zealand workforce that received the inaugural ICC World Test Championship that beat India within the last in June 2021.

