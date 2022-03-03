Too soon to declare that Ukraine’s Kherson is in Russian hands, says US official

The US believes that Russian forces haven’t but taken over the Ukrainian metropolis of Kherson, however might use it as a part of a method for probably shifting to Mykolaiv after which onto Odessa, a senior US protection official mentioned on Thursday.

Tanks entered the port city of Kherson, a provincial capital of round 250,000 folks, and Russian forces occupied the regional administration constructing, regional governor Hennadiy Laguta mentioned in an internet publish on Thursday.

“There’s still fighting there, so we’re not ready to call it one way or another,” the US official advised reporters, including that the scenario on the bottom was altering shortly.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

If Kherson had been to be captured, it might be the primary vital city middle to fall into the fingers of Russian troops.

“What they may want to do is move on (Mykolaiv) so that they can then position themselves to the northeast of Odessa in case, in fact, they want to move on Odessa, not just from the sea, but from the ground,” mentioned the official, talking on the situation of anonymity.

The invasion, which began eight days in the past, has not seen Russian plane management Ukraine’s airspace. Russian troops are nonetheless stalled about 25 km (16 miles) outdoors Kyiv’s metropolis middle.

The official mentioned that Russia had moved about 90 % of its pre-staged fight energy into Ukraine to this point and about 480 missiles had been fired by Russian forces at Ukrainian targets.

US intelligence satellite tv for pc imagery had been impacted by poor climate over Ukraine, the official mentioned. On Monday, publicly out there satellite tv for pc photographs confirmed a Russian navy convoy north of Kyiv stretching for about 64 km (40 miles).

A majority of Russian missile launches had come from inside Ukraine as Russia moved in cellular programs, the official mentioned, including that the United States might nonetheless not affirm the presence or use of thermobaric weapons in Ukraine.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier on Thursday mentioned Putin had deployed thermobaric weapons programs in Ukraine.

The US official mentioned: “We know that they have the launching systems available to them in Ukraine that could be used for rockets that have a thermobaric warhead on them. But we cannot confirm that those weapons are in Ukraine and we cannot confirm any examples of use.”

Read extra:

Ukrainian official says Kherson not captured by Russia, fighting continues

Ukraine says more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed during Russian invasion

Putin: Ukraine operation ‘going to plan’, Middle East mercenaries fighting on ground