Top 10 IPL commentators of all-time

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is, doubtless, the largest T20 league on the earth. Fans lap up the match, and for two months within the Indian summer time, the gamers come out and supply adrenaline-pumping motion on the sphere for the viewers.

The IPL has additionally seen a few of the greatest voices behind the microphone who lend their skilled opinions to counterpoint the sport for the followers. Many of those commentators are former cricketers themselves, and their tackle the sport supplies followers with a healthful expertise.

The fifteenth version of the IPL will start on twenty sixth March 2022. In this text, allow us to check out the highest 10 greatest IPL commentators of all time.

10. Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has been a recognized voice for cricket followers for over 20 years. A former cricketer himself, Manjrekar is properly versed with the nuances of the sport and lends his ideas frequently behind the microphone within the IPL.

Manjrekar is a commentator who provides the viewers a peep into the technical features of the sport and has been related to the IPL for over a decade. Manjrekar brings with him this information as he’s a former cricketer himself. The right-handed batter has performed 37 Tests and 74 ODI matches for the Indian aspect.

He has scored over 4000 runs in worldwide cricket and has scored 5 centuries and 24 half-centuries for the Indian aspect in his worldwide profession as properly.