Top 10 selling electric cars revealed

Australians purchased extra electrical vehicles in 2021 than ever earlier than, however not as many as first reported due to a large error.

Tesla had one of the best promoting sedan in 2021, or so it appeared.

The American electrical automobile maker revealed to the Electric Vehicle Council (EVC) it bought greater than 15,000 autos in 2021, main many to report it had outsold established favourites such because the Toyota Camry and Mazda3.

But the very subsequent day it revealed that wasn’t true.

Tesla’s gross sales had been exaggerated by about 3000 autos, which suggests it was now not the nation’s best-selling sedan.

The cause? The figures supplied by Tesla to the EVC had been for the previous two years – not one.

An announcement by the EVC learn: “Yesterday the Electric Vehicle Council released the EV sales figures for 2021, which showed a massive leap from 2020 numbers. While the massive year-on-year leap reported was correct, there was an error in the numbers the EVC was provided relating to Tesla deliveries. Due to a human error, the Tesla delivery figures for 2020 were erroneously added to the delivery figures for 2021 by Tesla before the figure was provided to the EVC.”

The notoriously secretive Tesla has at all times been very cagey about its gross sales numbers in Australia.

It refused to offer official numbers publicly, till yesterday’s blunder.

Tesla boss Elon Musk additionally has a historical past of constructing huge guarantees on Twitter about new merchandise solely to then break these guarantees additional down the road.

Earlier this yr it was revealed the lengthy awaited Tesla Cybertruck and Roadster wouldn’t be making an look this yr, compounding present delays.

Despite the drop in official gross sales, it was nonetheless a banner yr for the electrical model because it moved 12,094 Model 3s. This is greater than eight instances the subsequent greatest promoting electrical automobile, the MG ZS EV.

The Tesla Model 3 begins at about $65,000 drive-away however this might drop beneath $60,000 with authorities incentives, which can be found in a number of states.

The growth in Tesla gross sales helped push whole EV gross sales to twenty,665, which was 1.95 per cent of all new vehicles bought in 2021. This was a steep rise in comparison with 2020 when EVs accounted for lower than one per cent of gross sales.

EVC boss, Behyad Jafari, says the increase in gross sales is being pushed by the states.

“The penny has now well and truly dropped on how good electric vehicles are. Most people in the car market will now be considering an electric option. The role of government is to help them make the jump,” says Mr Jafari.

“It’s great that some state governments have received the global message, but at a national level we’re stuck in the past.”

Australia misses out on a number of the world’s hottest electrical vehicles as a result of makers are prioritising markets with nationwide emissions targets and incentives.

Volkswagen is one such firm. It at the moment has no quick plans to carry its award-winning ID.4 electrical SUV and the inexpensive ID.3 hatchback to Australia. Both autos are extraordinarily robust sellers in Europe.

TOP 10 SELLING ELECTRIC CARS AND PHEVS IN AUSTRALIA

1 Tesla Model 3 12,094

2 MG ZS 1388

3 Mitsubishi Outlander 592

4 MG HS 580

5 Porsche Taycan 531

6 Hyundai Kona 505

7 Volvo XC40 495

8 Hyundai Ioniq 407

9 Nissan Leaf 367

10 Mercedes-Benz EQA 367