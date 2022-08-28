Top 5 women health apps that you should download now – Maya, Health Saathi, Aaptiv, more

If you might be planning to enhance your well being and health, then these FemTech apps will certainly assist to attain your targets. Check the highest 5 girls’s well being apps.

Every yr, many people add health to their new yr resolutions, however there generally is a case when a busy schedule and lack of steering could grow to be a hindrance to reaching the objective. If you might be one of them, then know that it may by no means be too late to consider your health and well being. And to trace your progress there are health apps, which additionally present assist and different assets online. Femtech, often known as feminine expertise, has been developed to make girls’s lives somewhat bit simpler. If you’re looking ahead to it, then we’ve some suggestions for you. From health, and weight loss plan to menstrual hygiene – these apps will allow you to obtain all of your health and well being targets.

Top 5 girls’s well being apps

Maya app

Maya app was the winner of Facebook’s prestigious FbStart Apps of the Year award for 2017. Available on Google Play Store, the app is straightforward and enjoyable to make use of to trace menstrual cycles. Moreover, it would let you realize the associated signs, temper swings, being pregnant and your general well being standing.

Health Sathi app

This app not simply provides helpful companies for ladies, but additionally for youngsters. Health Sathi goals to be a well being companion for the whole household whereas providing babysitting companies for youngsters. It additionally has tied up with a certified authorities testing company which provides home-based genetic assessments.

Flo app

Downloaded by over 230 million girls across the globe, this app helps to trace the ovulation and durations, fertility, and even be a being pregnant assistant.

Aaptiv app

If you’re a health freak and like selection in your exercise, Aaptiv is what you want. It lets you attain your health targets with audio and video health exercises. It additionally connects you with health coaches. However, it’s a paid app which comes with a 7-day free trial model.

MyFitnessPal app

This app will enable you monitor your progress towards your diet, fitness, weight reduction and water targets. This all-in-one meals tracker and well being app is like having a diet coach, meal planner, and meals diary with you always. This is a well being app that can assist you find out about your habits and make smarter meals selections.