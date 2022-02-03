Top aide to Boris Johnson quits over sex abuser slur

LONDON — A prime aide to Boris Johnson has stop her publish in Downing Street over a slur the prime minister made about his political opponent.

Munira Mirza, who was main the No. 10 coverage unit, mentioned the assault was “an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse.”

Johnson had implied that Labour chief Keir Starmer selected to not prosecute the kid intercourse offender Jimmy Savile whereas Starmer served because the director of public prosecutions in 2009.

The British prime minister instructed the House of Commons his opponent had “spent most of his time [in the job] prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” regardless of there being no proof Starmer had a task within the determination.

Johnson tried to row again on the touch upon Thursday, however in a letter revealed on the Spectator website Mirza mentioned it was not sufficient.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion,” she argued in a resignation letter. “This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse. You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologize for the misleading impression you gave.”

Johnson instructed broadcasters earlier: “I’m talking not about the leader of the opposition’s personal record when he was DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions. I was making a point about his responsibility for the organization as a whole. And I think people can see that. And I really do want to clarify that because it is important.”

One Downing Street official confirmed the aide had stop, branding it a “devastating loss.” It will rock the operation after weeks of turmoil over events held in Downing Street throughout COVID lockdowns.

Asked if extra individuals are more likely to comply with Mirza out, the official mentioned: “That doesn’t matter. Boris will feel more sorrow than Mary did watching Christ on the cross. It’s that level of void left in his life.”

Mirza is a longstanding ally of Johnson, and served as an aide throughout his time as mayor of London. She is married to Dougie Smith, who can be a senior adviser in No. 10.

Andrew Griffith MP has been appointed as Mirza’s substitute as head of the prime minister’s coverage unit.

Alex Wickham contributed reporting.