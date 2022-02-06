Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’

White House nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned Sunday that Russia might invade Ukraine “any day,” launching a battle that might come at an “enormous human cost.”

The senior adviser to President Joe Biden provided one other stark warning the day after US officers confirmed that Russia has assembled a minimum of 70 % of the army firepower it possible intends to have in place by mid-month to offer President Vladimir Putin the choice of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well,” Sullivan mentioned.

Sullivan didn’t immediately tackle experiences that the White House has briefed lawmakers {that a} full Russian invasion might result in the fast seize of Kyiv and doubtlessly end in as many as 50,000 casualties as he made appearances on a trio of Sunday speak reveals.

US officers, who mentioned inner assessments of the Russian buildup on the situation that they not be recognized, sketched out a collection of indicators suggesting that Putin intends to start out an invasion within the coming weeks, though the dimensions and scale are unclear. They confused {that a} diplomatic answer seems to stay doable.

Among these army indicators: An train of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces that normally is held every fall was rescheduled for mid-February to March. That coincides with what US officers see because the more than likely window for invasion.

The administration has stepped up warnings in latest days that Russia more and more appears intent on additional invading Ukrainian territory.

Last week, Biden administration officials said that intelligence findings confirmed that the Kremlin had labored up an elaborate plot to manufacture an assault by Ukrainian forces that Russia might use as a pretext to take army motion in opposition to its neighbor.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned Thursday that the scheme included manufacturing of a graphic propaganda video that might present staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners.

“It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet,” Sullivan mentioned. He added that Putin “has put himself in a position with military deployments to be able to act aggressively against Ukraine at any time now.”

Still, Sullivan mentioned that the administration held on to hope that the Russians would transfer to de-escalate the state of affairs by way of diplomacy.

“The key thing is that the United States needs to be and is prepared for any of those contingencies and in lockstep with our allies and partners,” Sullivan mentioned. “We have reinforced and reassured our allies on the eastern flank.”

Meanwhile, elite US troops and gear landed Sunday in southeastern Poland close to the border with Ukraine following Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 troopers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US army automobiles are seen close to the G2A Arena after arriving at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in Jasionka, Poland on February 6, 2022. (Reuters)

Hundreds extra infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are nonetheless anticipated to reach on the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport. A US Army Boeing C-17 Globemaster aircraft introduced just a few dozen troops and automobiles.

Biden is ready to satisfy with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday on the White House. Scholz has mentioned that Moscow would pay a “high price” within the occasion of an assault, however his authorities’s refusal to provide deadly weapons to Ukraine, bolster its troop presence in jap Europe or spell out which sanctions it could assist in opposition to Russia has drawn criticism overseas and at residence.

French President Emmanuel Macron was to reach Monday in Moscow for talks with Putin, and within the days to return, Scholz will likely be there, too.

Sullivan expressed certainty that operation of the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline “will not move forward” if Russia additional invades Ukraine. Construction of the pipeline is full, however fuel shouldn’t be but flowing.

“While it’s true that Germany has not sent arms to Ukraine, after the United States, they are the second largest donor to Ukraine in Europe,” Sullivan mentioned. “The great thing… about having the kind of alliances we have with 30 NATO allies is that different allies are going to take different pieces of this.”

Sullivan appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” and ABC’s “This Week.”

Read extra:

US troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

Ukraine hails Turkey drone deal, Erdogan offer to mediate in Russia standoff

Kremlin urges US to ‘stop escalating tensions’ over Ukraine