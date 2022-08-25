Top cop arrested at work accused of shock data breaches

A Northern Territory senior police officer was arrested and handcuffed when he arrived for a day’s work at Darwin police station on Thursday.

The Territory Response Group’s former officer in cost performing senior sergeant Neil Mellon was in custody on Thursday evening after he was arrested at work accused of knowledge and confidentiality breaches, the Australian reported.

The 47-year-old is anticipated to be charged with a number of crimes together with unlawfully accessing information, disclosing confidential data and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

After Mr Mellon was taken into custody, his Darwin dwelling was looked for proof.

His spouse, additionally a long-serving NT police officer, and his kids weren’t current whereas the search was underway.

The “well-known and well-liked” officer at present stays in custody whereas the matter is underneath investigation.

Acting Sen Sgt Mellon, who joined the NT police in 1995, has been working because the Darwin watch commander since leaving his function within the TRG after 18 years.

In 2019 he obtained the Australian Police Medal as a part of the Australia Day honours.

On Thursday, two different NT police males have been additionally charged with separate and unrelated offences.

A 21-year-old male officer was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a 46-year-old male officer will face court docket for allegedly acquiring profit by deception.