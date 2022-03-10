Top cop visits luxury car dealer during floods

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Karen Webb has defended her go to to a luxurious automotive dealership as NSW battled by horrifying floods.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb has defended her go to to a luxurious automotive dealership, saying she has “no regrets” whereas her officers risked their lives pulling our bodies from raging floodwaters.

Ms Webb attended an International Women’s Day occasion at Sydney’s Maserati dealership in Alexandria on Tuesday that was held to lift cash for Police Legacy and the PCYC.

She was the star speaker on the unique high-end occasion, together with her invitation believed to have come by her husband.

During the occasion Ms Webb, who’s the state’s first feminine police commissioner and was sworn in on February 1, was pictured smiling as she stood in entrance of a blue $400,000 automotive alongside TV presenter and mannequin Kate Peck.

While Ms Webb attended a number of occasions throughout the town, law enforcement officials performed rescues and pulled our bodies from raging floodwaters that swept by the town.

Thousands of individuals had been evacuated from Sydney’s northern seashores, with the deluge ensuing within the deaths of three individuals.

Meanwhile, residents throughout the state’s north are struggling to place their lives collectively after devastating floods tore by areas akin to Lismore and Ballina final week.

Ms Webb shortly got here below hearth her for her option to pose for images whereas massive elements of the state had been below duress.

But she defended her resolution to go to the occasions, telling 2GB’s Ben Fordham it seems like a “slap”.

“It’s one small thing I’ve done in a big week of visiting flood areas,” Ms Webb mentioned on Thursday.

“I would have been criticised if I didn’t show up … you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t.”

Ms Webb mentioned she visited the NSW north coast final week earlier than going to the Nepean/Hawkesbury area on Saturday.

She then travelled on Wednesday to Ballina and Woodburn, city the place law enforcement officials had been among the many residents who misplaced their houses.

“Then we went to Lismore and I can tell you, on the ground up there, it’s like Armageddon,” she mentioned.

The commissioner mentioned she has no regrets about her resolution to go to the International Women’s Day occasions.

Ms Webb mentioned her husband works on the Maserati dealership and had been a supporter of police “for years”.

“I can imagine that people wonder what’s going on, but it was a two-hour event that I whipped into and out of, and I was on the phone during the lunch organising resources for the floods,” she mentioned.

“It was to celebrate International Women’s Day and I can’t account for the weather on that particular day, but it had been organised in advance and would have been a poor showing and I would have been criticised if I didn’t turn up.

“You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

Earlier within the day Ms Webb visited non-public Burwood women’ faculty MLC, the place tuition prices as much as $47,525 per 12 months.