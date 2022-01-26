Top diplomat Borrell: EU must reduce energy dependency on Russia amid Ukraine conflict

Europe is dealing with its “most dangerous moment” because the Cold War amid fears Moscow will invade Ukraine, stated prime EU diplomat Josep Borrell, calling on the bloc to cut back its vitality dependency on Russia and unite round a complete safety technique.

“The last two years have seen a serious worsening of our strategic environment to the extent that today we are living through the most dangerous moment of the post-Cold War period,” Borrell stated Tuesday throughout an occasion hosted collectively by the European External Action Service, and the EU Institute for Security Studies.

“Russia has made its economy more sanctions-proof, it has been building a strong resilience. Russia is today the third holder of assets in dollars — $400,000 million. But we have not done the same in the energy field and we must reduce our dependency on the Russian energy,” Borrell added.

His remarks come because the EU struggles to agree on how to retaliate against Moscow if it assaults its neighbor. One level of rivalry has been the Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline working from Russia to Germany, which Berlin has not fully committed to canceling if Russia invades regardless of stress from allies.

“The Ukraine-Russia crisis has demonstrated that we face an increasingly strategic environment. But once again, the debate on European security goes far beyond the Ukraine-Russia crisis,” Borrell stated. “Look around us: the Balkans, the Middle East, Africa, NATO, Pacific — these days, threats are coming from everywhere and manifest themselves in all the strategic domains.”

He added that after twenty years of safety planning which have solely resulted in “analyses, initiatives, and plans with lots of acronyms,” the EU should agree on a complete safety strategy that interprets into concrete actions.

“The basic fact is that security and defense is probably the area in which the European Union integration has the biggest gap between the citizens’ expectation and results,” Borrell stated.

Last 12 months, Borrell presented a primary draft of a brand new EU “Security Compass,” which goals to set out a extra muscular army technique. He stated Tuesday that these plans symbolize the EU’s main geopolitical selection between “seriously investing in our capacity to act or accepting being an object” versus an actor in overseas coverage.

He added that just like establishing the euro foreign money and adopting a united coronavirus restoration plan, the Security Compass would require the EU to “jump together.”

This article has been up to date to make clear Germany’s stance on linking Nord Stream 2 to the EU’s response to an invasion by Russia.