Top Eastern Cape official, 2 businessmen, arrested over alleged bribe linked to police tender | News24

The Eastern Cape Chief Director of Community Safety and Liaison, Neil Naidoo, has been arrested for alleged corruption, theft, and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that he and two businessmen paid a bribe to cease an investigation right into a multi-million police tender they had been concerned in.

It is alleged that in an undercover operation Naidoo’s co-accused agreed to pay a bribe of R3.5 million.

The Eastern Cape Chief Director of Community Safety and Liaison, Neil Naidoo, has been arrested for allegedly paying a bribe to cease an investigation right into a multi-million rand police tender he was concerned in with two businessmen.

Naidoo and his co-accused, businessmen Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay, appeared within the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The three males have been charged with corruption, theft, and defeating the ends of Justice.

READ | Mkhize’s name surfaces in another SIU investigation

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, stated the matter was postponed to Tuesday for a proper bail utility.

Crime

It is alleged that the accused tried to bribe investigating officers for R3.5 million to halt investigations right into a multimillion-rand nationwide police tender they had been concerned in.

“The investigation related to an ongoing contract awarded to KJP trading Pty Ltd for the supply of furniture to various SAPS offices across the country for two years,” Seboka stated.

“Naidoo stands accused of initiating talks between the investigators and the two businessmen to iron out or halt investigations on 12 March 2022.

“In an undercover operation, Pillay and Govender agreed to pay a sum of R3.5 million by 5 April 2022.”

The two accused then allegedly paid Naidoo R1.8 million on 14 April 2022.

READ | Case against military vets who allegedly held ministers hostage withdrawn

Seboka stated Naidoo allegedly took R300 000 for himself and delivered R1.5 million to the undercover cops.

“The remaining quantity was to be paid at a later date. They additionally stand accused of defeating the ends of justice,” she added.

The three men were arrested over the weekend. In a statement, the Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, commended the work of the investigating team, which led to the arrests.

“Those who proceed to steal from the coffers of presidency establishments have to be made to face the implications of their actions. This is likely one of the examples we have now made, and extra can be made so long as we nonetheless have individuals who appear to be dishonest in our society,” Mene said.

ID boss advocate Andrea Johnson said they would leave no stoned unturned in ensuring that those responsible for corruption are held accountable.

“The ID has dedicated itself to the NPA’s sic-months precedence plan to fight corruption,” Johnson said.

“Every matter will begin to make a dent within the higher scheme of corruption.

“Impunity will no longer be a given as we intensify our efforts to fight corruption and state capture.”

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.