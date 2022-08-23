Top EU climate official Mauro Petriccione dies
The head of the European Union’s local weather division Mauro Petriccione has died.
Petriccione was a number one determine in Europe’s effort to finish its contribution to local weather change, main the Directorate-General on Climate Action since 2018. He was beforehand a high commerce official within the EU.
His demise was introduced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.
“Mauro was a dear, respected colleague. His work earned him respect and friendships in Europe & beyond,” she tweeted.
European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, who oversees the EU’s local weather efforts, mentioned: “His kindness, warmth, humor and professionalism will be missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him.”
Petriccione was “a great Italian and a great pro-European,” mentioned former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
Many others paid tribute to an expensive good friend and a fighter for the reason for a safer local weather.
This article is a part of POLITICO Pro
The one-stop-shop answer for coverage professionals fusing the depth of POLITICO journalism with the ability of know-how
Exclusive, breaking scoops and insights
Customized coverage intelligence platform
A high-level public affairs community