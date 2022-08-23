Top EU climate official Mauro Petriccione dies

The head of the European Union’s local weather division Mauro Petriccione has died.

Petriccione was a number one determine in Europe’s effort to finish its contribution to local weather change, main the Directorate-General on Climate Action since 2018. He was beforehand a high commerce official within the EU.

His demise was introduced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

“Mauro was a dear, respected colleague. His work earned him respect and friendships in Europe & beyond,” she tweeted.

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, who oversees the EU’s local weather efforts, mentioned: “His kindness, warmth, humor and professionalism will be missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Petriccione was “a great Italian and a great pro-European,” mentioned former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Many others paid tribute to an expensive good friend and a fighter for the reason for a safer local weather.