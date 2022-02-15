Top EU diplomat: Nord Stream 2 will not become operational if Russia attacks Ukraine

EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell warned Tuesday that the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not going to turn out to be operational if Russia assaults Ukraine.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program about potential sanctions on Russia, Borrell mentioned it was “quite reasonable and quite clear” that Nord Stream 2 “will not” be allowed to function within the occasion of a Russian strike.

“It doesn’t mean that Nord Stream 2 will stop working for ever. But if there is a war between Russia and Ukraine, certainly, I’m sorry to say that not only Nord Stream 2 will be affected, the whole supply of gas to Europe from Russia will be affected,” Borrell mentioned, including that this could “certainly” have penalties for the worth of gasoline in Europe.

Borrell added that sanctions would have an effect on either side: “Sanctions have also a cost. If you forbid exports, the economic sectors [which] are exporting will be badly affected, and certainly Russia will also retaliate.”

Western allies have struggled to current a united entrance on whether or not to focus on Nord Stream 2 in potential sanctions, following U.S. President Joe Biden’s warning earlier this month that the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, will probably be stopped in case of a Russian strike on Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed unity with the U.S. however did not point out the pipeline straight — whereas French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said that Europe shouldn’t be dragged into following the U.S. place on Nord Stream 2.

Borrell’s feedback come as EU residents wrestle to pay power payments, with governments implementing measures to melt the blow of hovering energy costs.