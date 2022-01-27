Top EU official: Religious slaughter bans paint Jews, Muslims as ‘medieval’

Belgian bans on the ritual slaughter of animals practiced by Jews and Muslims threat portray these minorities as “medieval” communities with no respect for animal life, the EU’s prime official tasked with combating anti-Semitism throughout Europe stated.

Since 2019, citing considerations about animal welfare, the Belgian areas of Flanders and Wallonia have outlawed the killing of animals with out pre-stunning, practiced by spiritual Jews and Muslims to make sure they will eat ritually pure kosher or halal meat.

“The discussion itself puts the Jews and also the Muslims in this case into a corner of ‘you do harm to animals, or you are medieval,” stated Katharina von Schnurbein, throughout an interview with POLITICO on Wednesday, on the European Jewish Community Center in Brussels.

The bans were challenged by spiritual teams however upheld by the Court of Justice of the EU in late 2020, in a surprising decision that stated EU international locations might limit no-stun slaughter to advertise animal welfare, with out infringing spiritual rights, regardless that EU legislation explicitly gives an exemption for spiritual slaughter. Bans are permissible supplied international locations don’t contravene the EU’s charter of fundamental human rights, the courtroom dominated.

“In some countries, we have seen also that this was only the start, and then the discussion about circumcision was next,” von Schnurbein stated.

Religious teams concern the ruling will pave the way in which for extra bans throughout Europe, however it’s “difficult to say” if different EU international locations will comply with go well with, she stated. EU international locations like Sweden, Slovenia, Denmark and Austria had already positioned restrictions on spiritual slaughter earlier than Belgium’s transfer.

But von Schnurbein additionally stated that though the European Commission is certain by the authorized ruling, “many” different EU international locations might discover a totally different stability between animal welfare and non secular freedoms, and uphold the derogation to permit the observe.

“What we want is to see that Jews feel they can live their lives in accordance to their religious and cultural traditions,” she stated.

Speaking simply earlier than the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls yearly on January 27, she inspired international locations like Sweden and Estonia to appropriately transpose a 2008 EU measure into their nationwide legal guidelines that may be sure that publicly condoning, denying or trivializing genocides just like the Holocaust and different kinds of hate speech are handled as a criminal offense.

The Commission has already launched infringements proceedings towards 13 EU countries, which had not appropriately adopted the legislation. Estonia, Sweden, Bulgaria, Poland and Finland, for example, had not correctly transposed a part of the legislation associated to genocide hate speech, and thus to the Holocaust.

Asked if she foresaw extra infringement circumstances, von Schnurbein stated: “Sweden is now changing the law, the Netherlands are changing the law. This is really the idea. We don’t want to go on to court, we want to see a change of legislation.” She additionally urged international locations to stay to their pledge to draft nationwide methods on combating anti-Semitism by the top of the 12 months.

Von Schnurbein, a German official who shouldn’t be Jewish herself, has been in her submit since 2015. Two folks have held the place of anti-Islamophobia coordinator throughout the similar interval, however this submit has now been empty since final July when the contract expired for the final individual within the position, Tommaso Chiamparino.