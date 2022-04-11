Top firms in hydrogen delegation to Europe

Australian firms main the rising hydrogen financial system are making ready for his or her first main face-to-face alternative to have interaction with Europe in additional than two years.

The federal commerce company Austrade introduced on Monday it’s partnering with the Australian Hydrogen Council to showcase tasks at a summit within the Netherlands subsequent month.

Cementing ties with future export markets and attracting international funding in Australian tasks will likely be very important for a commercially viable hydrogen vitality trade.

Australian Hydrogen Council CEO Fiona Simon instructed AAP the occasions unfolding in Europe are placing a further sense of urgency into problems with vitality safety and storage.

“It does add an extra dimension to how people are considering hydrogen, within a suite of options to better secure energy independence.”

But Germany has been “engaging heavily” with Australia over the previous yr, and exhibiting they’re critical about desirous to import hydrogen from a variety of sources, Dr Simon stated.

North Asian companions Japan and South Korea are additionally actively chasing hydrogen as a future vitality different, as main economies map out a pathway to web zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Australia’s hydrogen financial system could possibly be price as much as $26 billion by 2050, in keeping with Deloitte.

But Dr Simon stated Australian trade would want a conversion program and “policy gusto” from federal and state governments to degree the enjoying discipline with fossil fuels.

Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Netherlands Annika Barton stated firms equivalent to Woodside, CWP and Origin Energy, amongst others, are main the best way in hydrogen applied sciences and provide chains.

“There is strong commercial appetite to shape this energy transition within the industry,” Ms Barton stated.

Companies are engaged on hydrogen storage and transport applied sciences and see Europe as a key consumer for inexperienced hydrogen – made with out fossil fuels – inside the subsequent decade.

Dr Simon stated the present work with Germany on getting hydrogen to Europe would see hydrogen shipped as ammonia.

The distance is much less of an issue when transported in that kind, somewhat than as liquid hydrogen which is being trialled for the nearer Asian markets.

“It makes Australia a more solid contender for those distant markets,” she stated.

Rotterdam port, the place a hydrogen hub is being developed, would join the commercial heartland of Germany with hydrogen via a direct pipeline.

Imports are anticipated to begin in 2024 , in keeping with the Port of Rotterdam Authority

Europe’s main hydrogen convention, the World Hydrogen Summit, will likely be held on May Sept. 11.