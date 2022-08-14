Top House lawmakers ask intel officials to review national security damage from Trump document handling

A receipt accompanying the search warrant confirmed Trump had paperwork at Mar-a-Lago marked “TS/SCI,” which signifies one of many highest ranges of presidency classification.

The outreach from the 2 lawmakers marks the primary main oversight step by House committees within the wake of the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.

A spokesperson for the Director of National Intelligence didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Maloney’s panel had stepped up a probe into Trump’s dealing with of paperwork earlier this yr, although the Department of Justice ended up taking the lead on the investigation. It’s not instantly clear if the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the DoJ, will take any steps towards oversight. House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) informed POLITICO Friday he didn’t assume they wanted any briefing from the DoJ on the search of Mar-a-Lago as a result of “there’s nothing to be briefed. It was a normal execution of a normal search warrant.”

Some of probably the most extremely delicate issues associated to Trump’s dealing with of the paperwork is likely to be briefed to the so-called “gang of eight,” or the highest get together leaders in each chambers and the heads of the intelligence committees, however as of Friday morning Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed reporters she didn’t know “any more than is in the public domain.”