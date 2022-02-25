Top Kansas school official suspended over offensive remark

The high public college administrator in Kansas has been suspended after making an attempt to resign over an offensive comment about Native Americans at a current public convention

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ high public college administrator was suspended on Friday after making an attempt to step down over an offensive comment about Native Americans at a current public convention.

Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s resignation was introduced Friday by Jim Porter, the chairman of the State Board of Education. The elected 10-member board appoints the commissioner to run the State Department of Education and known as a particular assembly to take care of Watson’s comment.

But the board unanimously rejected Watson’s resignation and suspended him for 30 days, with out pay.

“We looked at the entire history of the commissioner,” Porter stated Friday. “We believe in restorative justice.”

The board’s resolution got here a day after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, three indigenous state legislators and the chair of one of many state’s 4 Native American nations known as on Watson to resign. Kelly, Watson and the indigenous nations’ leaders met Wednesday, the identical day the board scheduled its particular assembly. Board members stated Watson additionally knowledgeable them of the state of affairs.

Porter stated Watson had made a number of apologies, however “these apologies have not been accepted by many who were affected.” He chided Kelly and the legislators for getting concerned publicly, noting that the board has “sole responsibility” for the Department of Education’s management.

He additionally famous that a number of state lawmakers have confronted authorized issues of their very own over the previous 12 months but “remain in their position with no or limited consequences.”

“It seems ironic to me that Commissioner Watson, who owned and did take responsibility for his statement, which was not illegal, feels obligated or feels forced to resign,” stated Porter, a Republican from southeastern Kansas.

Watson was not on the board’s assembly when it started, earlier than the board went right into a closed session to debate its response to him stepping down. No letter of resignation was instantly launched.

Watson made the offensive comment throughout a Zoom presentation to a two-day convention on digital schooling final week. The division launched the video of his presentation Thursday.

Watson made an prolonged metaphor that in contrast responding to the coronavirus pandemic to coping with each a twister and a hurricane. He joked about how cousins from California used to go to him in Kansas in the course of the summer season and had been “petrified” of tornadoes.

“They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’” Watson stated. “And I’d say, ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’”

Northeast Kansas is house to 4 Native American nations: the Iowa, the Kickapoo, the Prairie Band Potawatomi and the Sac and Fox. Haskell Indian Nations University, based in 1884 as a college for indigenous kids, is in Lawrence, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

Watson turned schooling commissioner in November 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson’s public faculties. As commissioner, Watson pushed for a redesign of the state’s public faculties to position extra emphasis on customized studying and higher making ready college students for grownup work.

Before the assembly, state Senate Education Committee Chair Molly Baumgardner, a conservative Kansas City-area Republican, stated Kelly ought to have left coping with Watson’s comment to the board. She additionally stated lawmakers have “always had open, honest communication” with Watson.

“I think his compassion for learning and for kids is without question,” she stated Thursday night.

But the Legislature’s three Native American lawmakers, all Democrats within the state House, had strongly criticized Watson’s comment as perpetuating dangerous stereotypes and reopening traumas that Native American college students face frequently.

One of them, Democratic state Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, of Wichita, known as the comment “racist.” And Prairie Band Potawatomi Chair Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick stated Watson confirmed that he “is not suited for a leadership role.”

