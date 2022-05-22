Top Queensland judge expresses concern for prosecutors under pressure
The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Helen Bowskill, has backed considerations over the workload of Queensland prosecutors and the necessity to safeguard their wellbeing.
In a latest speech to the University of Queensland Law Society, Bowskill spoke of the historical past of Queensland’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Not having labored within the ODPP herself, Boskill famous that Queensland prosecutors have been well-regarded but additionally underneath ongoing stress.
The DPP, Carl Heaton, QC, has beforehand warned of the necessity to guarantee prosecutors are supported as they work on troublesome and confronting circumstances.
“Staff continue to work long hours under immense pressure in their endeavours to ensure matters are prosecuted fairly to all parties as well as in support of victims of crime and their families,” Heaton wrote, in an annual report cited by Bowskill.
“The nature of the work can be difficult and, at times, distressing. The health and wellbeing of staff, and the risk of vicarious trauma remain priorities.”
Bowskill stated “the very real nature of that risk posed to prosecutors” had been demonstrated by a case involving a Victorian prosecutor who suffered a psychological damage on the job.
The High Court discovered the Victorian authorities was partly guilty for the influence of the prosecutor’s extended publicity to youngster sexual offences. She was awarded $435,000 in damages.