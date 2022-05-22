Top Queensland judge expresses concern for prosecutors under pressure

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Helen Bowskill, has backed considerations over the workload of Queensland prosecutors and the necessity to safeguard their wellbeing.

Queensland Chief Justice Helen Bowskill.

In a latest speech to the University of Queensland Law Society, Bowskill spoke of the historical past of Queensland’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Not having labored within the ODPP herself, Boskill famous that Queensland prosecutors have been well-regarded but additionally underneath ongoing stress.

The DPP, Carl Heaton, QC, has beforehand warned of the necessity to guarantee prosecutors are supported as they work on troublesome and confronting circumstances.