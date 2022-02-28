Top-secret A-list couple make red carpet debut

They’ve been quietly relationship for some time – however followers had been shocked to see Naomi Watts arm-in-arm with this well-known actor at as we speak’s SAG Awards.

Actress Naomi Watts stunned celeb-watchers at as we speak’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards by strolling the purple carpet alongside her boyfriend of the previous few years, actor Billy Crudup.

The fiercely personal couple have been quietly relationship since starring collectively within the Netflix collection Gypsy in 2017 – however 5 years later, their arm-in-arm look at as we speak’s SAG Awards in Los Angeles marks their purple carpet debut.

The pair have by no means commented publicly on their relationship, and have solely been photographed collectively a handful of instances since getting collectively, normally in paparazzi pictures noticed round New York.

“I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life,” The Morning Show star Crudup informed E! News in 2018 when requested about his girlfriend.

“I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else.”

Watts, 53, was beforehand in a relationship with actor Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016. The British-born actress, who migrated to Australia along with her household aged 14 and has been claimed as one in every of our most profitable Hollywood exports, shares two youngsters with Schreiber.

Crudup, additionally 53, was in a relationship with actress Mary-Louise Parker from 1996 to 2003.

Parker was seven months pregnant with their son when Crudup ended their relationship and started relationship actress Claire Danes. They break up in 2006.

Watts and Crudup’s purple carpet debut is one in every of many highlights at as we speak’s SAG Awards, happening on the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Fellow Australian actress Cate Blanchett leads a plunging neckline trend on the purple carpet, showing in a surprising black robe with chunky bead element.