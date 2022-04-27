Sports
Top seed Kento Momota suffers shock early exit from Asia Championships | Badminton News – Times of India
MANILA: Two-time world champion Kento Momota suffered a shock first-round defeat on the Asia Championships on Wednesday as his poor run of type hit a brand new low.
Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, ranked 52nd on this planet, misplaced the primary sport however stormed again to stun the Japanese high seed 17-21, 21-17, 21-7 in simply over an hour in Manila.
In the ladies’s singles, high seed and Momota’s fellow Japanese Akane Yamaguchi had no such hassle with a 21-15, 21-9 demolition of India’s Aakarshi Kashyap in simply 26 minutes.
The 27-year-old Momota, a former world primary however now ranked second behind Denmark‘s Viktor Axelsen, stated: “I couldn’t cope with the wind and heat at the venue today.
“It wasn’t about my opponent, I believe my efficiency wasn’t good in any respect.
“I hope to find out what I did wrong and what I need to reflect on so that I can prepare for next time.”
Momota has did not rediscover his scintillating high type after being badly injured in a career-threatening automotive crash in January 2020.
Momota’s solely title since got here on the Indonesia Masters final November and shortly after he pulled out of December’s World Championships with a again harm.
Momota misplaced his opening match on the German Open final month and did not get previous the quarter-finals on the prestigious All England Championships.
The Japanese ace stated that his “spirit was almost broken” by the accident which killed his driver on the best way to Kuala Lumpur airport simply hours after successful the Malaysia Masters.
Momota suffered double imaginative and prescient and wanted surgical procedure on an orbital bone close to his eye, leaving him fearing his profession could be over.
He returned to the circuit on the finish of 2020 and had been favorite for Olympic gold on residence soil in Tokyo final yr, however was eradicated early.
