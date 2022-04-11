Top Swiss vaccine adviser says he was kidnapped

The head of Switzerland’s vaccination advisory physique has said that he was briefly kidnapped on the finish of March, in a mysterious incident that ended days later within the dying of his suspected captor.

Christoph Berger, president of the nation’s Vaccination Committee and a number one spokesman on insurance policies to counter the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed in a press release issued to native media that he had been briefly taken hostage on March 31 by a person he did not know.

“The kidnapper had me in his power for a good hour. During this time he confronted me with a demand for a substantial amount of money,” Berger stated within the assertion, carried within the Neue Zuercher Zeitung and different media retailers.

Berger’s assertion indicated that the kidnapper’s motive was monetary, quite than being associated to his job. “The perpetrator made no reference to my role as president of the Vaccination Committee,” stated Berger, including that he was launched after giving assurances that the captor’s calls for could be met.

Following the incident, police tried to arrest the suspect, a 38-year-old German businessman, in Zürich final Wednesday. A shootout ensued and the person killed a feminine affiliate earlier than he himself was shot lifeless by police, in accordance with native experiences.