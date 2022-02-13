Top Taliban delegation in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid

A Taliban delegation arrived in Doha Sunday in a brand new bid to persuade governments to supply humanitarian assist, six months after the hardline group toppled Afghanistan’s Western-backed regime, officers stated.

The delegation, led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, will meet with the EU delegation in Doha, diplomatic missions and officers from Gulf nations, the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry stated on Twitter.

Their arrival in Doha was confirmed by worldwide sources together with a spokesman for the British authorities, and the journey comes as Afghanistan’s aid-starved financial system sinks deeper into an unprecedented disaster.

The newest bid to unlock assist follows conferences in Oslo late final month between representatives of the Taliban and governments that closely bankrolled Afghanistan’s earlier authorities, which imploded within the face of a Taliban army offensive in mid-August.

The Taliban authorities has but to achieve formal recognition from any nation and the UN says that half of Afghanistan’s 38 million individuals face meals shortages.

But whereas Muttaqi advised AFP in an interview early this month that the Taliban are inching nearer to worldwide recognition, his delegation is once more anticipated to face calls for to enhance human – and particularly ladies’s – rights within the Doha talks, set to start on Monday.

“UK officials continue to engage in pragmatic dialogue with the Taliban to fulfil our commitment to help and support the Afghan people,” a British authorities spokesman in Doha advised AFP.

“We continue to make clear to the Taliban our serious concerns about human rights – in particular, those of women and girls – and did so most recently on a visit to Kabul by UK officials on February 10 which included a meeting with Mr Muttaqi.”

Taliban officers additionally met with assist teams and charities in Geneva final week in a bid to safe assist.

