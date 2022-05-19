Top Taliban leader makes more promises on women’s rights but quips ‘naughty women’ should stay home

Sirajuddin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s performing inside minister and the Taliban’s co-deputy chief since 2016, made the feedback in an unique, first on-camera interview exhibiting his face with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in Kabul.

In March after many guarantees that women would be capable to attend secondary faculty, the Taliban reversed their resolution, suspending the return indefinitely.

When requested about Afghan ladies who say they’re afraid to depart their properties beneath Taliban rule, and people who have reported a chilling impact of the militant group’s management, Haqqani added with fun: “We keep naughty women at home.”

After being pressed to make clear his remark by Amanpour, he mentioned: “By saying naughty women, it was a joke referring to those naughty women who are controlled by some other sides to bring the current government into question.”

Haqqani additionally set out some parameters for the way forward for ladies and work, which will probably be restricted by the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic regulation and “national, cultural and traditional principles.”

“They are allowed to work within their own framework,” he instructed Amanpour.

The Taliban minister was talking in his first on-camera interview with a Western media outlet in years, simply months after exhibiting his face in public for the primary time. The high-ranking and intensely secretive official is needed by the FBI and has been categorized by the US State Department as a “specially designated global terrorist.” He has a $10 million bounty on his head.

His feedback on women’ schooling and the rights of ladies punctuated a collection of claims that “there is no one opposed to (girls’) education” within the Afghan authorities.

“Already girls are allowed to go to school up to grade 6, and above that grade, the work is continuing on a mechanism,” Haqqani mentioned. “Very soon, you will hear very good news about this issue, God willing,” he added, with out specifying a timeframe.

Afterwards, Haqqani’s aides mentioned the interview was an effort to open a brand new chapter in relations with the US and the world.

But the Taliban have repeatedly made assurances to the worldwide neighborhood that it’s going to shield the rights of ladies and women since seizing Afghanistan final August, whereas concurrently stripping away lots of their freedoms and protections.

Many school-age women and girls have already misplaced hope. “Their entire government [is] against girls’ education,” 19-year-old Maryam instructed CNN on Tuesday. “I don’t believe that the Taliban fulfil their promises … they don’t understand our feelings.”

“Step by step they are taking all our freedoms,” added Fatima, 17. “The Taliban now and the Taliban of the 90s are the same — I don’t see any change on their policy and rules.

“Our solely hope is the worldwide neighborhood brings excessive stress on the Taliban to permit women to go to highschool. Nothing else [will] work.”

Maryam and Fatima, like the other women CNN spoke to, did not provide their last names due to concerns about their security.

Haqqani’s comments will likely do little to encourage observers that the Taliban are serious about their commitments. “Everyone from the Taliban management has zero credibility on this concern,” Heather Barr, associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at international watchdog Human Rights Watch, told CNN.

“They have made representations about their supposed respect for ladies and women,” since taking power, Barr added. “Every day after that there was a brand new crackdown on ladies, and that is continued to accentuate over time.”

The G7 foreign ministers and the High Representative of the European Union last week expressed their “strongest opposition” against the growing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women’s and girls’ rights. Haqqani told CNN the international community’s “judgements, analysis, and resolution making are all one-sided,” adding: “We are nonetheless on the preliminary part. It has barely been eight months since we took over the federal government … we’re but to deliver the state of affairs again to regular.”

When pressed by Amanpour on whether or not all ladies need to cowl their faces, Haqqani responded: “We should not forcing ladies to put on [the] hijab, however we’re advising them and preaching to them occasionally … [the] hijab is just not obligatory however it’s an Islamic order that everybody ought to implement.”

On the streets of Kabul, the growing isolation of women from society has left many in economic peril. “I’ve to work,” a woman named Khotima told CNN. “They ought to allow us to work as a result of we have now to grow to be the boys of the household so we are able to discover bread for the kids.”

“When you do not have cash, when you do not have [a] job, you do not have revenue, would you be capable to eat correct meals when there isn’t any work?” added another woman named Farishta.

US not ‘currently’ enemy, Haqqani says

Haqqani was speaking with CNN two months after the Taliban released rare photographs of the minister at a ceremony for police officers. Prior to that, he had rarely been seen in public; his FBI “Most Wanted” poster features only a grainy picture showing part of his face.

He is wanted by the agency for questioning in connection with a 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul that killed six people including a US citizen; the US government says Haqqani admitted to planning the attack in a previous media interview. He is part of the family that forms the Haqqani network, the Islamist militant organization founded by his father Jalaluddin Haqqani, which was designated as a terrorist group by the United States in 2012.

Haqqani told CNN that “In the long run, we wish to have good relations with the United States and the worldwide neighborhood,” adding: “at present we don’t have a look at them as enemies.”

But he made repeated assurances about women’s rights and education for girls that were at odds with the observations of global watchdogs and governments.

“The worldwide neighborhood is elevating the difficulty of ladies’s rights loads. Here in Afghanistan, there are Islamic, nationwide, cultural, and conventional rules,” he said. “Within the boundaries of these rules, we’re working to offer them with alternatives to work and that’s our objective.”

The Taliban launched a so-called “decree on ladies’s rights” in December that failed to mention access to education or work and was immediately criticized by Afghan women and experts , who said it was proof that the militant group was uninterested in upholding basic freedoms for millions of women.

Afghan girls above grade 6 were due to go back to school in March for the first time since the Taliban’s takeover, but were told to stay home until an appropriate school uniform according to Sharia and Afghan customs and culture is designed, the Taliban-run Bakhtar News Agency reported at the time.

Haqqani told CNN the delay was necessary while leaders design the “mechanism” through which girls can return to education. “There have been some shortcomings inside the preparations that have been ongoing. Work is ongoing on these points,” he said.

But experts expressed skepticism that their motives are different than was the case between 1996 and 2001, when the first Taliban regime barred girls from studying.

“They all the time mentioned the situations aren’t proper now, [but they would] determine it out,” Barr said. “In these 5 years, that second by no means got here. So very clearly to ladies and women, that was all the time a lie, and that is the way it feels this time as properly.”

Haqqani was also questioned on the status of Mark Frerichs, a US veteran and contractor who was kidnapped in Kabul in late January 2020 and is believed to be held by the Haqqani network.

A proof of life video, apparently filmed in November 2021, emerged in April, in which Frerichs said: “I’d prefer to ask the management of the Islamic Emirate of fghanistan, please, launch me. Release me in order that I could also be reunited with my household.”

Haqqani told CNN: “That is what they assume, that he’s with us … There isn’t any impediment from the Emirate facet for his launch. If the United States accepts the Islamic Emirate’s situations, the difficulty of his launch may very well be solved in a day.

“About the assumptions that he might be with us, I want to say that we are part of the Islamic Emirate, we are committed to obey the orders of Amirul Momineen, the Supreme Leader,” he added. “Efforts are ongoing at the government level, and a team is designated for negotiations with them.”

When reached for remark, a US State Department spokesperson instructed CNN: “The safe and immediate release of US citizen and Navy veteran Mark Frerichs is imperative. We have made that clear to the Taliban and called on them to release him immediately in practically every conversation over the past two years.”