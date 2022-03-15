Top Three In The World Announced For 2022 World Car Awards: India-Made VW Taigun Makes The Cut

The finalists are out! After the second spherical of voting, the 2022 World Car Awards jury from almost 30 international locations have chosen the Top Three within the World throughout all six classes. The made-in-India Volkswagen Taigun joins the Opel Mokka and Toyota Yaris Cross within the 2022 World Urban Car class. In the previous we now have seen Indian-made automobiles just like the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ignis (all present era) characteristic within the World Urban Car finalists. The Taigun is bought in India, and also will be exported to 30 international locations – with Mexico being the biggest market exterior India. It shall be badged VW T-Cross in Latin America, whereas it’s more likely to retain its Taigun badge for right-hand-drive markets. The Renault Kiger (additionally made in India) was additionally within the high 5 shortlist for this yr’s award – nevertheless it (and the Dacia Sander) has not progressed into the highest three.

All three fashions – Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-e & Hyundai Ioniq 5 – have proven excessive demand for his or her respective producers and are more likely to be launched in India too

For general World Car of the Year, it’s an all-electric affair – the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Ioniq5 make up the highest three. The Mustang Mach-E is a big flagship product and in addition a volumes play for the blue oval within the EV house. The automotive has been acquired very effectively, with demand surging within the second half of 2021. It can also be now hotly anticipated in a number of world markets and is more likely to see a 2023 debut. The Ioniq 5 and EV 6 share their E-GMP platform however are considerably totally different in efficiency, cabin and design phrases. They have been celebrated around the globe and lauded for the innovation and class they bring about to their manufacturers, and in addition for his or her efficiency. Both automobiles are anticipated to launch in India this yr.

The 2022 World Luxury Car finalists embody the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Genesis GV70 and the BMW iX

The two are additionally finalists throughout a number of different classes. The Korean cousins share the Top Three within the World standing for 2022 World Car Design, together with the Audi e-tron GT. That Audi flagship can also be within the operating now for 2022 World EV of the Year – a model new class. Here too it’s joined by the Ioniq 5 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The 2022 World Luxury Car has the EQS too, and it competes there with two SUVs – the BMW iX and Genesis GV70. And the Top Three within the World for 2022 World Performance Car sees the Audi e-tron GT / RS e-tron GT, BMW M3/M4 twins, and Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ are the frontrunners.

The Audi e-tron GT, BMW M3 and the Subaru BRZ are the finalists within the 2022 World Performance Car class

The outcomes for all classes shall be introduced on the 2022 New York International Auto Show on April 13 2022. The 2022 World Car Person of the Year – Luc Donckerwolke of the Hyundai Motor Group may also be current and felicitated for his win within the particular person class.

