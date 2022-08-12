Top three nominees revealed for 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award | Inside UEFA

UEFA has immediately introduced the names of the highest three nominees for the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award. The award winner can be introduced on the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which can happen on Thursday 25 August on the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul.

On the identical event, UEFA may also honour the coach who had the most important affect through the 2021/22 season with the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award.

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

For the lads’s participant award, an preliminary shortlist of 15 gamers was chosen by the UEFA technical examine group based mostly on their efficiency through the 2021/22 season at each membership and nationwide crew stage. The prime three nominees have been voted for by a jury composed of coaches of the golf equipment which performed within the group levels of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. A bunch of journalists chosen by the European Sports Media (ESM) have been additionally a part of the jury.

Coaches and journalists have been requested to pick their prime three gamers from the shortlist by allocating them 5 factors, three factors and one level respectively. The closing consequence was based mostly on the overall variety of votes solid by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches weren’t allowed to vote for gamers from their very own crew.

The three gamers who obtained essentially the most factors are, in alphabetical order:

Karim BENZEMA (France – Real Madrid CF)

Thibaut COURTOIS (Belgium – Real Madrid CF)

Kevin DE BRUYNE (Belgium – Manchester City FC)

The full listing of the 15 gamers who obtained votes is out there on UEFA.com.

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year

For the lads’s coach award, an preliminary shortlist of six coaches was offered by the UEFA technical examine group. Similarly to the participant’s award, the highest three nominees have been voted for by a jury composed of coaches of the golf equipment which performed within the group levels of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. A bunch of journalists chosen by the European Sports Media (ESM) have been additionally a part of the jury.

The three coaches who obtained essentially the most factors are, in alphabetical order:

Carlo ANCELOTTI (Italy – Real Madrid CF)

Josep GUARDIOLA (Spain – Manchester City FC)

Jürgen KLOPP (Germany – Liverpool FC)

The listing of the six coaches who obtained votes is out there on UEFA.com.







Note to media

Voting for the UEFA Women’s Player and Coach of the Year awards is in progress. The listing of the highest three nominees can be introduced subsequent week.