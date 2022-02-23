Top tips to safely enjoy Spain’s Camino de Santiago on foot or by bike

Linda, a British citizen trying to go to her son in Spain, reached out to The Local to clarify how she had not too long ago been prevented from coming into Spain from Gibraltar by border officers who suspected she had exhausted her 90 out of 180 days in Spain and the Schengen Area.

The motive for refusal? Her passport didn’t have a stamp displaying that she had certainly left Spain and abided by the brand new guidelines for non-resident British guests in Spain since Brexit got here into power in 2021.

“I was denied entry to Spain on September 26th due to my passport not being stamped on exit on a previous one-week visit to Spain which started on June 4th,” Linda, who’s 72, instructed The Local.

“The guards initially stamped my passport to enter, then they seen I had no exit stamp from that one-week go to in June, thereby classing me as an overstayer and subsequently marked the entry stamp with the letter F and two strains.

“Even although I’ve proof of returning to the UK through banking exercise in addition to the check and hint COVID app, the border guards wouldn’t settle for or take a look at any proof nor let me converse to anybody that might assist.

“My son, who speaks Spanish, tried to explain that I had other proof of returning to the UK but the guards would not accept or even consider looking at it; they just kept insisting that I had no stamp, that I had overstayed and would be arrested as illegal.”

Linda was trying to journey over to Spain together with her daughter, who was allowed into Spain as she hadn’t been on the earlier June go to. Her mom alternatively needed to return to Gibraltar and spend two nights there earlier than flying again to the UK.

As non-EU nationals, Britons who aren’t residents in Spain or one other EU/EEA nation can spend a most of 90 out of 180 days within the Schengen Area.

Passport stamps reflecting the date of entry and exit are a manner for border officers to calculate that Brits and different non-EU nationals who aren’t Spanish residents haven’t overstayed, however the altering standing of UK nationals means not all border officers and airport workers totally perceive the brand new guidelines but.

This is of specific concern for non-resident Britons who go to Spain frequently to spend time of their second houses or for an prolonged vacation, as they must pay particular consideration that border officers DO stamp their passports after they fly between Spain and the UK, inbound and outbound.

UK residents in Spain are additionally getting their passports stamped by Spanish officers although they shouldn’t be, as Spain’s Ministry of Interior confirmed via the UK Embassy back in July, however even when they do get just one stamp this shouldn’t have any influence on their stays in Spain if they’ve the right residency documentation.

Almost a month because the incident, the state of affairs remains to be not resolved for Linda.

“It would seem there is no solution, the Spanish consulate in the UK will only accept my original boarding cards as proof of exit, and as flights were booked online I obviously don’t have them,” she instructed The Local.

“They won’t settle for screenshots or copies of every other proof I’ve.

“I have contacted my MP but was just directed back to the consulate thereby going round in circles.”

As the EU states, the 180-day reference interval is just not fastened, it’s a transferring window, based mostly on the strategy of trying backwards.

But in case you exhaust the 90 days in 180 day-period multi functional go, you’ll have to spend 90 days exterior of the Schengen Area. These guidelines have been in place lengthy earlier than Brexit.

As for the penalties or punishments for overstaying, Spain’s immigration invoice has completely different fines starting from €500 to €100,000 relying on the severity of the violation, though whether or not these are imposed in apply – together with momentary bans from visiting Spain as steered by some sources – isn’t clear.

A spokesman for Spain’s Interior Ministry told The Local in March that British nationals who overstay and don’t apply for residency in Spain might be “advised of the situation”.

“We will act with proportionality,” he mentioned.

Linda’s issues are that she nonetheless doesn’t have a stamp in her passport that proves when she really left Spain within the first place.

“It’s frustrating as I feel I’m being held responsible for something I had no jurisdiction over, in other words the guard’s failure to stamp my passport,” she instructed The Local Spain.

“As I nonetheless don’t have any exit stamp, I’m apprehensive I might be denied entry once more on additional visits.

“My main concern is that as I cannot prove exit, I will be prevented from visiting my son indefinitely which is why I need to find any way I can resolve this”.

Spain’s Interior Ministry has since instructed The Local that their division can’t touch upon particular person instances however burdened that Spanish border officers have been conscious of the present laws referring to British nationals, resident and non-resident.

