Top U.S. officials heading to Kyiv as war shifts focus

Austin will go to Kyiv simply earlier than touring to Germany subsequent week for a deliberate summit of 40 NATO and allied nations to debate methods to proceed arming and supporting Ukraine.

“I want us to have heavy powerful weapons,” Zelenskyy stated throughout a press convention in a subway station in Kyiv Saturday.

He additionally staked out a maximalist angle when it got here to how Ukraine plans to conduct the battle, including, “My position as president is: everything that they occupy, we will take it all back. It will not be a matter of eight years, like from 2014, it will be immediately. This is a matter of weapons. If we have enough, we will immediately begin to regain the occupied territory.”

“I emphasize once again: last week, signals, messages, steps, deadlines, numbers — I am talking all this in relation to weapons from the United States — everything has improved. And I am grateful for this. And we are very much looking forward to this,” Zelenskyy added.

In a message posted to his Telegram account Friday evening, Zelenskyy warned that the Russian invasion was “only the beginning,” of the Kremlin’s aggression, and that if President Vladimir Putin succeeds in Ukraine, Russia would “invade other countries.”

That warning will not be unfounded, as Russian navy leaders have recommended that they intend to grab territory that would create a land bridge to Transnistria, which might put the non-NATO Moldova in danger.

For now, 1000’s of Russian troops stay engaged in fierce preventing in Mariupol within the south, the place Ukrainian troops and civilians are making a determined final stand in a sprawling metal manufacturing unit. The Kremlin wants these troops for what it says will probably be a renewed push to encircle Ukrainian forces within the east.

Pleading for international locations to “fight alongside” Ukraine, Zelenskyy additionally warned that nations who select to stay impartial within the struggle are making “the riskiest bet, because you will lose everything.”

Over the previous two weeks, the Biden administration has introduced $1.2 billion price of weapons shipments to Ukraine, bringing U.S. navy assist to Ukraine to $3.3 billion for the reason that begin of the battle.

Both the State Department and Pentagon declined to touch upon the journey.

Christopher Miller and Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.