Top U.S. Spy Spills on Putin’s ‘Drastic’ Secret Plan to Win War

The U.S. intelligence group has assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to dig his heels in in the war in Ukraine and let it drag on for a while—and alongside the best way, Putin would possibly begin resorting to excessive measures to make sure Russia wins out ultimately, prime U.S. spies warned Tuesday.

The subsequent steps Putin would possibly take might embody escalating home measures that would contribute to the battle effort, reminiscent of instituting martial regulation, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines warned in a Tuesday briefing.

“The uncertain nature of the battle… combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia’s current conventional military capabilities likely means the next few months could [be] more unpredictable and potentially escalatory,” DNI Haines instructed senators. “The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military actions to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives as the conflict drags on.”

The evaluation, which Haines delivered to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday, comes as Russia’s battle in Ukraine enters its 76th day. Russian forces have turned their consideration to taking Eastern Ukraine in latest weeks after failing to take the capital, Kyiv, within the early days of the battle as a result of a collection of logistics and planning points.

And because the Russian navy has shifted its consideration to the Donbas, or japanese parts of Ukraine, the preventing is starting to succeed in considerably of a “stalemate,” the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director, Scott Berrier, mentioned Tuesday.

“I would characterize it as the Russians aren’t winning, and the Ukrainians aren’t winning, and we’re at a bit of a stalemate here,” Berrier mentioned.

Putin doesn’t view the Donbas as the ultimate stand in Ukraine, although, Haines warned, suggesting that extra carnage may be on the best way. Putin views it as only a “temporary” focus in order that the Russian navy can “regain the initiative,” Haines mentioned.

“We are not confident that the fight in the Donbas will effectively end the war,” Haines mentioned. “We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas.”

The evaluation that Putin would possibly escalate comes a day after Victory Day in Russia, when Russians rejoice the victory in World War II—a day U.S. and Ukrainian officials alike had warned Putin would seize on to mobilize extra troops for the battle. Victory Day got here and went with none public mobilization, nevertheless.

But Russians are beginning to see indicators that Putin may be secretly placing within the legwork to tug in additional sources to make the battle effort operate past the close to time period, simply as Haines is warning Putin has his sights set on doubling down. Moscow Metro staff have been threatened in latest days that they may be despatched to the battle in a doable mobilization “if there are not enough soldiers to be sent to the ‘special operation,’” one of many staff’ wives instructed the Coalition for Conscientious Objection to Military Service in Russia and Verstka.media, utilizing the time period Russia has been utilizing to explain the battle in Ukraine.

“At a meeting in the metro depot… all men were ordered to undergo an extraordinary medical examination for subsequent possible sending to the war in Ukraine,” she mentioned, including that in the event that they disobeyed they had been instructed they could possibly be fired or face prison accusations. “It was precisely and clearly stated that the leadership is obliged to allocate a certain number of people for possible sending to the war.”

The Daily Beast has not independently verified the claims.

Russia has already misplaced tens of 1000’s of troops within the invasion and for weeks has been searching for different sources of manpower. Russia’s been trying to Syria for extra fighters, the Wall Street Journal reported, and Russia’s protection minister has mentioned Russia is recruiting 16,000 individuals from the Middle East to fight in Ukraine, too.

Members of Congress have been questioning the U.S. intelligence group for weeks now about whether or not the Kremlin has tapped into mercenaries working for a non-public Russian contractor referred to as the Wagner Group.

Haines confirmed Tuesday the Russian authorities has certainly pulled Wagner in for operations in Ukraine. “We do see Wagner being used in effecting Ukraine. We see that,” Haines mentioned. “Russia deployed them effectively in Ukraine.”

The U.S. intelligence group’s evaluation that Putin intends the battle to final for a while might spell catastrophe forward. Putin might change into extra prone to make a miscalculation and resort to utilizing nuclear weapons, Haines warned.

Putin would solely “authorize the use of nuclear weapons if he perceived an existential threat to the Russian state,” she mentioned, including that “with tensions this high there is always an enhanced potential for miscalculation—unintended escalation.”

“There is not… an imminent potential for Putin to use nuclear weapons,” Haines clarified.

