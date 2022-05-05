Top US diplomat Blinken tests positive for COVID-19: State Department

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has examined constructive for COVID-19, the State Department stated on Wednesday.

“He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price stated.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Blinken has not seen US President Joe Biden in individual “for several days.”

Blinken was scheduled to stipulate the Biden administration’s coverage towards China on Thursday, but it surely seems he is not going to achieve this.

“In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Bureau of Medical Services, the Secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule,” Price stated.