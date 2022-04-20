Top US diplomat Blinken urges Israel and Palestine to ‘end the cycle of violence’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders Tuesday to “end the cycle of violence” after a pointy escalation in tensions between the 2 sides in latest days.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In separate calls with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Blinken burdened “the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions,” the State Department mentioned.

He additionally urged either side to train “restraint” and chorus “from actions that escalate tensions” together with on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third-holiest website, however identified to Jews because the Temple Mount — Judaism’s holiest place — in Jerusalem’s Israeli-annexed Old City.

In his name with Lapid, Blinken reiterated the US authorities’s “steadfast commitment” to Israel’s safety and condemned latest rocket assaults from Gaza.

In his name with Abbas, Blinken affirmed the US dedication to bettering Palestinians’ high quality of life.

But with each leaders, Blinken urged for a two-state answer.

The State Department introduced Tuesday night that Yael Lempert, assistant secretary for close to japanese affairs, would journey to Jordan, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt for talks aimed toward “reducing tensions” within the area.

Her journey will final from Tuesday till April 26.

Israel carried out its first air strike on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday, in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave after a weekend of violence across the Jerusalem holy website.

The strikes come after weeks of mounting violence, with a complete of 23 Palestinians and Arab-Israelis killed, together with assailants who focused Israelis in 4 lethal assaults.

The violence, coinciding with the Jewish Passover pageant in addition to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, has sparked fears of a repeat of final 12 months’s occasions, when comparable circumstances sparked an 11-day struggle that levelled components of Gaza.

Read extra:

Israel strikes Gaza Strip after rocket fired: Witnesses, Hamas

First time in 7 months: Israel’s military says Iron Dome shoots down rocket from Gaza

Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Jerusalem violence