Top US lawmaker Nancy Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Ukraine

A high US lawmaker led a Congressional delegation to Ukraine to fulfill with the nation’s president forward of talks in Poland.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi travelled to Kyiv to “send an unmistakable and resounding message” that the US “stands firmly with Ukraine,” the California Democrat mentioned in an announcement.

Pelosi, who’s second in line to the presidency after the vp, is the highest-ranking US chief to go to Ukraine for the reason that begin of the warfare.

Footage launched by Ukrainian officers confirmed Pelosi assembly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surrounded by different US lawmakers.

In a video later launched by Pelosi’s workplace, the speaker and Zelenskyy each thanked one another for his or her help within the warfare.

“We are here to say to you that we are with you until this fight is over,” Pelosi said.

“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.

Pelosi mentioned the Congressional delegation would proceed its journey in southeast Poland and the capital, Warsaw, to fulfill with President Andrzej Duda and different senior officers.

Poland has obtained greater than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its warfare in late February.

“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” she mentioned.