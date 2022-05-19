Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine invasion

The prime US navy officer, General Mark Milley, spoke by phone with Russia’s Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the Pentagon stated on Thursday, the primary dialog between the 2 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“The military leaders discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open,” stated a spokesman for Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private,” the spokesman added.

The US navy readout didn’t point out any particular points that had been mentioned.

RIA information company, citing the Russian protection ministry, stated the 2 navy leaders mentioned problems with “mutual interest,” together with Ukraine.

The name passed off after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart last week, and the Pentagon chief known as for an instantaneous ceasefire in Ukraine.

The US and Russia have established a hotline because the invasion – which Moscow calls a “special military operation” – started on February 24 to stop miscalculation and any widening of the battle.

The “deconfliction” hotline is an open cellphone line primarily based on the European Command’s headquarters in Stuttgart and falls underneath Air Force General Tod Wolters, who leads all US forces in Europe.

