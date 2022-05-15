Top US Senate Republican McConnell meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Mitch McConnell, the highest Republican within the US Senate, paid an unannounced go to to Kyiv on Saturday with different Republican senators and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks.

McConnell is urgent Republican Senator Rand Paul to finish his opposition to a $40 billion support package deal for Ukraine, which has overwhelming assist from each main events.

Zelenskyy hailed what he stated was a strong sign of bipartisan assist for Ukraine.

“Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms. We really appreciate it,” he stated in a press release.

McConnell was accompanied by Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas.

Dozens of international politicians and celebrities have visited Ukraine for the reason that Russian invasion in February to indicate their assist. President Joe Biden’s spouse, faculty professor Jill Biden, made an unannounced trip to Kyiv final Sunday.

