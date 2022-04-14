Top Victorian bureaucrat told staff opposed to ‘Invasion Day’ they could take a different day off
One of Victoria’s most senior bureaucrats weighed into the talk over Australia Day, telling employees it signified “invasion, associated violence and dispossession of Country” for many individuals, and that public servants who didn’t want to rejoice January 26 may take an alternate time without work.
Department of Families, Fairness and Housing secretary Sandy Pitcher despatched a message to employees the day earlier than this 12 months’s public vacation, stating a little-known public service rule giving bureaucrats the proper to substitute public holidays for different days.
“I want to acknowledge and recognise that this is not a day of national celebration for all,” Pitcher wrote.
“For some, it’s a day celebrated with friends and family, Pitcher says. “But for many, 26 January can be a difficult day, in particular for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and Australians who reflect on the invasion, associated violence and dispossession of Country.”
“Please speak with your manager and consider operation and business requirements if you would like to discuss working on 26 January and taking a potential alternative leave day.”
In the identical message, Pitcher says she needs to encourage individuals to replicate on Australia’s previous “a little deeper”.
Under clause 50.5(a) of the Victorian Public Service Act (2020), state bureaucrats have the proper to substitute one other day for any public vacation “to observe religious or cultural occasions or like reasons of significance to the employee”.
Pitcher’s message got here to gentle amid calls to dump January 26 as a public vacation. Many see it as offensive and sorrowful as a result of it marks the day on which, in 1788, the primary governor of NSW, Arthur Phillip, planted a Union Jack in Sydney Cove and declared British sovereignty over the land.