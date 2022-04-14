Top Victorian bureaucrat told staff opposed to ‘Invasion Day’ they could take a different day off

One of Victoria’s most senior bureaucrats weighed into the controversy over Australia Day, telling employees it signified “invasion, associated violence and dispossession of Country” for many individuals, and that public servants who didn’t want to rejoice January 26 may take an alternate break day.

Department of Families, Fairness and Housing secretary Sandy Pitcher despatched a message to employees the day earlier than this yr’s public vacation, mentioning a little-known public service rule giving bureaucrats the correct to substitute public holidays for different days.

Department of Families, Fairness and Housing secretary Sandy Pitcher. Credit:Simon Schluter

“I want to acknowledge and recognise that this is not a day of national celebration for all,” Pitcher wrote.

“For some, it’s a day celebrated with friends and family, Pitcher says. “But for many, 26 January can be a difficult day, in particular for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and Australians who reflect on the invasion, associated violence and dispossession of Country.”