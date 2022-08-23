Topley pulls out of the Hundred to ensure he is fit for T20 World Cup

Reece Topley has pulled out of the ultimate two weeks of the Hundred in an effort to guarantee he’s match to play within the T20 World Cup.

Topley was England’s standout bowler in white-ball cricket this summer time, taking 17 wickets across 10 limited-overs appearances in opposition to India and South Africa, and stated in a press release that he had been “feeling the effects of a busy summer more and more over the last few weeks”.

“Taking a short break feels like a sensible precaution to avoid injury and the risk of a longer lay-off,” he stated in a press release launched by his Hundred group, Oval Invincibles. “Nonetheless, I’m disappointed not to be contributing as the team enters a crucial period in the competition.”

Tom Moody, Invincibles’ head coach, stated he was “obviously disappointed to be losing a player of Reece’s calibre” however that the group “respect[s] his decision”. Invincibles are anticipated to signal a substitute participant within the coming days.

Topley took 5 wickets – three of them in an important opening burst in opposition to Southern Brave – in his 4 appearances within the Hundred this season however his departure is a serious blow to Invincibles’ probabilities of play-off qualification.

He beforehand missed their win in opposition to Welsh Fire in an effort to handle his physique, and informed ESPNcricinfo that he was “having to box smart” forward of the World Cup. “Obviously there’s a lot of chat about the schedule and to be honest, for me to play as much as I have this summer and try to get to October fully fit probably isn’t sustainable,” he stated.

“I’m having to box smart with where I play and not necessarily go for broke at this point in the season. My priority is to be available for selection for the World Cup and I’m doing everything in my power to be available. If that means missing games here and there, so be it.”