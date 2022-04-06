Topps becomes official UEFA EURO 2024 sticker & trading card partner | Inside UEFA

UEFA is proud to announce its partnership with the Topps Company, who from 2022 onwards, shall be UEFA’s new and unique companion: offering official stickers, buying and selling playing cards and collectibles for the UEFA EURO and different UEFA nationwide workforce competitions.

To coincide with the announcement and activation of the partnership, Topps has signed soccer legend José Mourinho as its EURO Ambassador to personally choose the gamers that shall be included within the Topps collections.

Exclusive merchandise shall be launched as of this summer season because the countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 begins. Mourinho, who has had a glittering profession in membership soccer, will assist to pick the gamers from varied nationwide groups, who shall be included within the Topps sticker album.

David Leiner, international basic supervisor, The Topps Company “This is a milestone moment for Topps in our ongoing global expansion as we celebrate our first partnership with EURO in our 70+ year history. We’re thrilled to be the official partner of one of the most esteemed sporting events in the world and we look forward to continuing our mission of bringing collectors and fans of all ages closer to their favorite athletes by providing official stickers, trading cards, collectibles and more, to football fans across the world.”

As nicely as being an Official companion of the UEFA Champions League and all different UEFA membership competitions, Topps and UEFA have now signed a contract for UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA EURO 2028 and different UEFA nationwide workforce competitions together with the UEFA Nations League finals and UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. The partnership makes Topps the brand new and official licensed companion from 2022 to 2028, offering unique stickers, buying and selling playing cards and collectibles related to UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, in addition to upcoming occasions.