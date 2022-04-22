Tornado warning extended in parts of four Northern California counties

The National Weather Service issued a twister warning for parts of 4 counties south of the Sacramento space Thursday afternoon.

The warning for northeastern San Joaquin County, northern Stanislaus County, west central Calaveras County and southwestern Amador County was initially in place till 5:15 p.m. however then prolonged till 6 p.m., the climate service mentioned.

“At 4:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rancho Calaveras … moving at 15 mph,” the climate service mentioned.

Weather service radars picked up “very strong rotation,” which may point out a twister, forecasters mentioned.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” forecasters mentioned. “Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

Authorities urged residents to hunt shelter.

This story is growing and might be up to date when extra info is obtainable.